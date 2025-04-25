Who said what - top 5 expert reactions on RCB ending winless run at home in IPL 2025 vs RR ft. Shaun Pollock

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ended their winless streak at home when they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in the 42nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 25.

Ad

While Virat Kohli (70) and Devdutt Padikkal (50) starred with the bat for RCB, Josh Hazlewood's heroics with the ball (4/33) ensured that the hosts managed to defend 18 runs off the last two overs of the game.

Rajat Patidar's side have now climbed to the third position of the league standings with 12 points, and look primed to make it through to the playoffs. Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, respectively, are in the top two.

Ad

Trending

In this listicle, we take a look at the top five expert reactions on RCB's first home win:

#5 Amit Mishra

Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who currently plies his trade as a commentator and analyst on Cricbuzz, lauded RCB for this win, while singling out Josh Hazlewood for some praise.

Mishra observed that Hazlewood brought his experience to the fore against RR and showcased why he was so highly rated in Australia. The fact that he had been injured in previous seasons of the IPL only spurred him to do well here, Mishra felt.

Ad

"He [Josh Hazlewood] was injured before this, and he had a lot of points to prove. He has been in fine form for Australia, and he showcased that for RCB in this game. When he was bowling bouncers, he was hard to get under while also making variations in his speed and length. What I have noticed, of late, is that he keeps learning and improving himself as time progresses. As a result, he is becoming an important player for RCB. Overall, a lot of good pointers for the team as well since they won at home. What's most important is picking up these points," said Mishra.

Ad

#4 Aaron Finch

Former Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, while speaking on ESPNCricinfo, mentioned that RCB will be pleased after ending their winless streak at home on Thursday.

Finch also said, tongue firmly in cheek, that if RCB get some luck with tosses going into the tournament, they would be extremely tough to beat. The Victorian felt that RCB were looking good to make it to the playoffs as well.

Ad

"They have got the monkey off their back [of the winless streak at home]. They are [looking good for the playoffs.] If they get some luck with the tosses, I think they will be tough to beat. They also have momentum going their way, and this might help them [in the long run]," said Finch.

Ad

#3 Sanjay Bangar

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former India all-rounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar, while speaking on JioHotstar, like Amit Mishra before him, praised Josh Hazlewood for his top-class performance against the Rajasthan Royals.

Bangar also lauded and congratulated RCB for finally winning at home and showcasing why they are among the favourites to lift the title this season. The former Railways man felt that this win was 'special' for the entire RCB team.

"He [Josh Hazlewood] was outstanding. Given the surface, Hazlewood was expected to be the most dangerous bowler for RR. RCB were under pressure after Bhuvneshwar’s previous over went for 22, and Rajasthan Royals needed 40 off 3. But Hazlewood responded brilliantly—those two wickets and the sharp review by Jitesh Sharma turned the game in RCB’s favour. It was something special from the entire team, especially Hazlewood," said Bangar on JioStar.

Ad

#2 Ambati Rayudu

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu was candid in admitting on ESPNCricinfo that RCB ought to end the league phase of this edition of the IPL in the top two positions.

The ex-Hyderabad captain, one of the most gifted batters of his generation, felt that RCB's sole focus and aim should now be on lifting the title that had evaded them since 2008.

"I think they [RCB] should be ideally either number one or two [in the IPL standings after the league phase]. This should be their focus now - they ought to be looking at winning this IPL, that is where all their preparation and training needs to be. I think Krunal Pandya's variation of pace and the lengths he bowls make him different; he also predicts the batters well [while bowling for RCB]," said Rayudu.

Ad

#1 Shaun Pollock

Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock spoke on Cricbuzz about how crucial this win at home was for RCB's self-belief going further in the tournament.

Pollock also took a moment to laud Josh Hazlewood for his performance at the death while mentioning how surprised he had been that RCB did not hand the lanky Australian the new ball to start proceedings.

"As I said earlier, I was a bit surprised they did not start with Hazlewood. However, some food for thought will be [Romario] Shepherd. I think you speak about eperformances, but mentally, it is a big thing [getting this win at home]. When you see such scenarios, it is always nice to see them being back. Someone always gets runs, and someone always gets wickets, but this win is good for team morale. Just getting some sort of a belief is very good for teams," said Pollock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohul Bhowmick Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.



An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.



His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.



Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.



In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music. Know More