Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to RCB's sixth consecutive away win in IPL 2025 ft. Anil Kumble

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) scripted history on Sunday, April 27, when they beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets to register their sixth consecutive away win in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). They have become the first team in the history of the tournament to achieve this rare feat.

Krunal Pandya and Virat Kohli starred with the bat for RCB after they were set an achievable target of 163 by their opponents. While the southpaw remained unbeaten till the end with a 47-ball 73, former India and RCB captain Kohli steered the run chase with an expertly made 51 off 47 balls.

Quite naturally, this victory elicited a lot of praise from pundits across the world, and in this listicle, we take a look at the top five expert reactions to RCB's sixth consecutive away win:

#5 Wasim Jaffer

Former India and Mumbai batter Wasim Jaffer commended Virat Kohli and RCB for their record-breaking win. He felt that Kohli's mature innings allowed the visiting side to script this victory.

Jaffer observed that Kohli played the situation well and took the game deep since he did not want to expose the other batters. The domestic behemoth, who ended his career with 19,410 first-class runs, praised RCB's auction tactics too.

"He took it deep, and understood the importance of doing so. Kohli knew that he needed to be there. In the last five or six overs, getting ten or eleven an over is gettable, and Kohli did not want to expose the others. He played the situation well, and Krunal Pandya also complemented him. The management did well in the auction, buying players who were tried and tested, be it Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Pandya. Jitesh Sharma was a surprise. They have invested in an all-round team," said Jaffer on ESPNCricinfo.

#4 Amit Mishra

Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who works as a pundit on Cricbuzz, felt that RCB have got a complete grip on their away-match routine these days.

With six wins away from home in a row, Mishra felt that RCB would not feel daunted travelling outside Bengaluru anymore. Mishra also had a good word for their bowling unit.

"The way that things are going for RCB, they will feel that they can win all their away matches now (laughs), but still, there are some things they need to work upon as well. The best thing is that we were talking about them losing at home, but they have won one game at home now [and things might change]. Now that they have won six away matches, I feel that their planning has been very good. Their bowling unit has also done well," said Mishra.

#3 Harbhajan Singh

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, one of the best in the business during his prime, took to his YouTube channel to lavish praise upon RCB for winning their sixth away game and going to the top of the league table.

Harbhajan also applauded Krunal Pandya, who showed tremendous grit by remaining unbeaten till the end and ensuring that RCB won the game even though Kohli had got out earlier.

"Well done, RCB, for being on top of the IPL table. They have played great cricket, and they seem as if they are here to lift the trophy this season. Their batting and bowling unit seems well-set, and the energy in the team is infectious. No praise is high enough for what Krunal Pandya has done in this game. Sometimes players get overshadowed by their counterparts, but he stayed there till the end in this match, showed a lot of heart. I am so proud of him," said Harbhajan.

You can watch the video here:

#2 Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, speaking on Cricbuzz, mentioned that RCB will have a lot of confidence since they have won all their away matches so far. Tongue firmly in cheek, Sehwag observed that this was a good thing since even the playoffs and the final would be away fixtures, and this would give RCB a massive advantage over any opponents they face.

"RCB have won all their away matches. Now, come to think of it, all the playoffs are away matches for them, and even the final is an away match for them (laughs)! Despite them winning these away matches, their management will know the mistakes they have committed and where they can improve. Even though they have won, they can certainly work on and improve on some things," said Sehwag.

#1 Anil Kumble

Former India captain Anil Kumble, a widely respected figure in the sport across the globe, applauded Virat Kohli for showing immense maturity and sensibility in chasing down the target, while criticizing Kuldeep Yadav for bowling too full.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, the ex-RCB captain also praised the management for their performance in the auction and how they managed to build an all-round team in which most of their bases had been covered.

"That's the ability and quality of Virat Kohli. Whenever he gets going in a run chase, it seems as if you cannot get his wicket. Today, I felt that Kuldeep [Yadav] was a bit fuller, and on this surface, you have seen that when it was pitched slightly shorter, it was not easy to score. We saw the RCB spinners do so as well. DC were on the fuller side, and Kohli countered it well. Overall, a good performance for RCB," said Kumble.

"RCB's approach to the auction was keeping seven matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in mind. [It is a small ground] and you need wickets in the powerplay. Getting Krunal Pandya was crucial, he has done it for LSG and MI in the past. One factor going Suyash Sharma's way is his speed, and I feel that is why they went with him. They got what they wanted. At the auction, had they got Venkatesh Iyer, since they were keen after him, we would not have had this conversation [there would have been no Hazlewood], he added.

About the author Mohul Bhowmick Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.



An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.



His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.



Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.



In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music. Know More