Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to RR's win over RCB in IPL 2024 Eliminator ft. Navjot Singh Sidhu

Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets in the IPL 2024 Eliminator played last night at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Experienced all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was the architect of RR's win over RCB. He bowled a fine spell of 2/19 to restrict RCB to 172/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing 173 for a win, Rajasthan Royals reached 174/6 in 19 overs, riding on a 30-ball 45 from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Riyan Parag chipped in with a crucial cameo of 36 runs, while Shimron Hetmyer smashed a quickfire 26 to ease the chase for RR.

The Royals have now reached Chennai for the Qualifier 2 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Before RR take on SRH, here's a look at the top five expert reactions to Rajasthan's win against RCB.

#1 "You have to play with the same hunger"- Ambati Rayudu on RCB's loss against RR in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu highlighted the significance of hunger and plan to win the IPL trophy. He opined that just qualifying for the playoffs did not mean the team would lift the championship.

"If you talk about RCB today, it shows that only passion and celebrations don't win you trophies. You need to plan. You didn't get the IPL trophy just by reaching the playoffs. You have to play with the same hunger. Don't think you will win the IPL trophy just by beating CSK. You will have to come next year once again," Rayudu said while reviewing the game on Star Sports.

#2 Navjot Singh Sidhu thinks Rajasthan Royals deserved to win IPL 2024 Eliminator

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu returned to Hindi commentary this year, and he was a part of the panel for the RR vs RCB match last night. Commenting on the Eliminator match's result, Sidhu said on Star Sports:

"Yahan doosra mauka nahi milega. Aapne (RCB) kitne saare mauke gawaye hain aur uski wajah se Rajasthan Royals are deserved winners." (You won't get a second chance here. RCB missed so many opportunities)

Expand Tweet

#3 Irfan Pathan explains why the IPL 2024 Eliminator win was more special for RR

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan mentioned on X how almost the entire Narendra Modi Stadium cheered for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, that did not stop Rajasthan Royals from bringing their 'A' game to the table.

"The whole Ahmedabad stadium was supporting RCB. Decisions were going in favour of RCB. This is a win and half for Rajasthan Royals. Well done," Pathan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

#4 "They were outstanding"- Michael Vaughan lauds RR's bowling against RCB in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was a guest on the post-match discussion on Cricbuzz Live. Sharing his views on the game, Vaughan felt that Rajasthan Royals' impressive bowling was the difference between the two teams in the big game.

"Rajasthan's bowling really has been the difference. They were outstanding. I don't think the pitch changed a great deal," Vaughan said.

Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin were the top performers for RR in the bowling department. They bowled total eight overs, conceding just 33 runs and picking up three wickets.

#5 Rohan Gavaskar showers praise on 'big-match player' Ravichandran Ashwin

On the Cricbuzz Live Hindi post-match show, former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar heaped praise on Ashwin and said that he stepped up on the big stage just like Mitchell Starc did for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1.

"The other night we saw Mitchell Starc step up and deliver the goods in the big game. Ravichandran Ashwin did the same thing. He is the only player in history to have scalped 500 Test wickets and scored five Test hundreds. I know it's a different format, but what I want to say that he is a big-match player," Gavaskar said.

RR will now play IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 on Ashwin's home turf at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. It will be interesting to see if he can trouble Sunrisers Hyderabad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback