Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Virat Kohli's brilliant 92 vs PBKS in IPL 2024 ft. Sourav Ganguly

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli arguably played his best knock of IPL 2024 as his team beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) comfortably by 60 runs in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9.

Kohli smashed 92 runs off just 47 balls and maintained an incredibly high strike rate, which was the main reason for RCB reaching 241/7 in their 20 overs. He already has scored 634 runs in the season and holds the Orange Cap, but the overall strike rate of 153.51 just showed why he had it in him to adapt as per the requirements of the T20 game.

On that note, let's take a look at some expert reactions to Virat Kohli's sizzling knock of 92:

#1 Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh explained why giving a couple of lives to a player of Virat Kohli's caliber would always haunt the opposition teams. He was dropped on 0 and then again on 10 by PBKS. Harbhajan claimed that Kohli truly rose to the demand of modern-day T20 cricket.

Here's what he told Star Sports:

"If you repeatedly give chances to such a player, he won't spare you. What a knock it was - 92 runs off 47 balls. He played the T20 format in the true sense today. It was destructive batting."

Harbhajan praised Kohli for setting an example that scoring a large volume of runs while maintaining a high strike rate was still possible in the new age T20 cricket.

#2 Tom Moody

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody shed light on how hard Virat Kohli seemed to have worked on his attacking game against spin. He spoke about the frequent use of sweeps and slog sweeps that has helped Kohli put the pressure back on the spinners.

On this, he told Star Sports:

"We talk about the sweep slog, how he's brought that back out against spin, and hasn't that been a really effective weapon for him in those middle overs. And when the opposition tries to bring spin in the powerplay, he brings that out and puts them under immediate pressure and that puts them under another area of scoring from the backfoot. So this is some really good insight on how this genius operates."

Moody believes Kohli's willingness to continue to adapt and add to his game as per modern-day requirements is one of the main reasons for his greatness.

#3 Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra is known for his unique analogies while analysing the game and he had one for Virat Kohli after his sensational innings. Like Harbhajan, he too claimed that Kohli wasn't someone who would let go of an opportunity presented through dropped catches.

Here's what Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"If you give Virat Kohli one lifeline, he makes your bharta (mashes you) if you are a brinjal. If you give him two lifelines, you seldom live to tell the tale, and that's what happened. Dharamsala's hills are super cool and Virat Kohli in this match was paisa vasool (worth the money). How well he batted, everyone should applaud him along with me."

Chopra used the analogy of the Punjabi dish 'Paranthas with butter' to hilariously point out the butterfingers that led to PBKS dropping Kohli's two catches.

#4 Anil Kumble

Former Indian legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble believes the short break that Kohli had before IPL 2024 helped him rejuvenate himself. Kumble is hopeful that the star batter will be able to replicate the same form for India in the T20 World Cup to be played in June.

Here's what he told Jio Cinema about Kohli:

"He's been in outstanding form. He had a break coming into this IPL, and since then, he's been relentless in his pursuit of excellence. For India's sake, you'd want his form to continue in the World Cup as well."

Kohli pulled out of the Test series against England earlier this year citing personal reasons. His last assignment for India was the T20I series against Afghanistan in January.

#5 Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is thrilled to watch Virat Kohli bat the way he has been in the IPL 2024 season. After the knock of 92 against PBKS, Ganguly is convinced that Kohli should be opening for India at the T20 World Cup.

Here's what he was quoted as saying by PTI:

"Virat is playing exceptionally well. The way Kohli batted last night – 90 in quick time, you need to use him as opener in T20 World Cup. He should open, evidenced by his last few IPL innings which have been outstanding."

India do have the option of opening with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Kohli slotting in at No.3. It will be interesting to see whether the Men in Blue are tempted to open with Kohli given his incredible form for RCB.

