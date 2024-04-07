Who said what - top 5 reactions on Virat Kohli's 100 vs RR in IPL 2024 ft. Ahmed Shehzad

Virat Kohli became the first batter to score a century in IPL 2024 on Sunday, April 6. Opening the batting for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the Rajasthan Royals, Kohli added 113 runs from 72 deliveries, hitting 12 fours and four sixes.

His fine century helped RCB post 183 runs on the board in 20 overs. While the wicket in Jaipur was tricky to bat on the first innings, Faf du Plessis mentioned that it got better for batters later in the game, allowing RR to chase down the 184-run target comfortably. Jos Buttler scored a century for the home team.

Although Virat Kohli's ton ended in a losing cause, fans across the world enjoyed the IPL 2024 Orange Cap holder's batting performance at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. Here are the top five reactions to his 113-run knock.

#1 Ahmed Shehzad sent a message to BCCI after Virat Kohli's 100

Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad is a big fan of Kohli. Shehzad once claimed that he also has a great friendship with Kohli, and in fact, he even messages the Indian star for batting tips. Shehzad posted the following tweet on X after Kohli's ton:

"And you are thinking Virat Kohli is Done. Think wisely @BCCI."

Expand Tweet

#2 Dodda Ganesh bows down to King Kohli after his spectacular knock

Former Indian fast bowler Dodda Ganesh regularly shares his views on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's matches on social media. While Ganesh wanted Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green to be dropped from the side, he also posted a tweet, praising Kohli for his century.

"King Kohli (bowing down emoji) #IPL2024," Dodda Ganesh tweeted.

Expand Tweet

#3 Ambati Rayudu lauds Virat Kohli for his selfless innings

Kohli and Ambati Rayudu played a lot of matches together for Team India. Rayudu has retired now and joined Star Sports Hindi commentary team. Sharing his thoughts on Kohli's ton, Rayudu said on Star Sports:

"For me, it is one of the finest hundreds of his career. He played selflessly; he played for the team. He could have gotten out while trying to score fours and sixes, but he did what the team needed."

#4 Irfan Pathan posts a tweet in Hindi for Virat Kohli

Another Star Sports Hindi commentator to feature on the list is Irfan Pathan. The former Indian all-rounder posed for a picture with Kohli on the screen behind him. He wrote a short caption in Hindi which read:

"IPL ke aasman ke sabse Chamkate hue sitare ka ek or Shatak #ViratKohli (One more hundred for IPL's brightest star).

Expand Tweet

#5 Suresh Raina hails Virat Kohli's masterclass

Former Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina has retired and joined the JioCinema Hindi commentary panel for IPL 2024. Like Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina posted a picture of Kohli on X and wrote:

"He proves it yet again why he's one of the greatest of all time! Another masterclass century in today's match. What a great innings @imVKohli."

Expand Tweet

Kohli will be in action next on Thursday against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.