Who won today's IPL match 2022, MI vs RR - Match 9?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 23 runs in today’s IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. After Jos Buttler’s fabulous hundred lifted Rajasthan to 193 for 8, Mumbai managed only 170 for 8 in response. Ishan Kishan (54 off 43) and Tilak Varma (61 off 33) featured in a third-wicket stand of 81, but MI fell way short in the end.

Chasing 194, Mumbai got off to a poor start as their skipper Rohit Sharma perished for 10 in the second over. The right-hander slapped a short and wide delivery from Prasidh Krishna straight to backward point. Kishan smashed Navdeep Saini for a six and two fours in the fourth over, with the second coming off a free hit. However, Saini ended the over on a high as Anmolpreet Singh (5) miscued a full delivery that stuck in the pitch to cover.

Kishan and Varma then launched an impressive counter-attack. The latter took on the experienced RR spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal and hit both for sixes. Thanks to the duo, MI reached 94 for 2 at the halfway stage. Ashwin could have had Kishan in the 11th over as the left-hander went for a slog sweep. Yashasvi Jaiswal put in a brilliant diving effort on the boundary but just could not cling on.

The MI opener brought up a fifty by driving Trent Boult down the ground for four. However, he perished in the same over, pulling the left-arm seamer to deep backward square leg. Immediately after Kishan’s dismissal, Varma reached his half-century off 28 balls.

With 65 needed off the last six overs, Varma nonchalantly reverse-swept Ashwin for a maximum. However, the veteran offie cleaned up the youngster off very next ball, foxing him with a flighted one as Varma was too early into his sweep. The talented young gun received a fiery send-off from the off-spinner.

Chahal then trapped Tim David (1) in front of the stumps with a fullish delivery that pitched on leg and turned sharply. David was caught on the backfoot and ended in a tangle. The leggie had two in two when Daniel Sams sliced one up in the air. Chahal was unlucky not to claim a hat-trick as Karun Nair dropped a catch off an outside edge from Murugan Ashwin at first slip.

Kieron Pollard hammered Boult for a four and a six but MI still needed 39 off the last two overs. The West Indian struggled to find his timing and was dismissed off the last ball for 22 off 24.

Buttler slams ton as RR post 193 for 8 against MI

Jos Buttler (left) during his knock against MI. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Buttler slammed a brilliant 100 off 68 balls as RR put up 193 for 8 after being invited to bat by MI. The opener hammered 11 fours and five sixes in his innings. Thanks to Buttler, Rajasthan looked set to cross the 200-run mark. However, Jasprit Bumrah (3/17) bowled a sensational penultimate over, claiming two wickets (there was a run out as well) to help Mumbai finish on a high.

RR got off to an unconvincing start as Jaiswal (1) chipped Bumrah to square leg in the third over. However, Buttler plundered Basil Thampi for 26 runs in the next over as Rajasthan’s innings got a rapid push. After facing a dot ball, the RR opener clubbed the Mumbai pacer for 4,6,6,4,6. MI fought back with a couple of tight overs and ended the powerplay on a high as Devdutt Padikkal (7) holed out against Tymal Mills (3/35).

Buttler brought up a 32-ball fifty with consecutive boundaries off Daniel Sams. RR skipper Sanju Samson also carried on his good run with the willow, smacking three well-timed sixes. However, Pollard sent back Samson for a 21-ball 30 as the batter miscued a pull to deep midwicket. Shimron Hetmyer came in and launched into Pollard, slapping him for two fours and two sixes in the 17th over, which cost MI 26 runs.

Buttler brought up his hundred off 66 balls, inside-edging Bumrah onto the pad for a single in the penultimate over. Hetmyer’s innings (35 off 14) ended the next ball as he picked out deep midwicket.

In the same over, Buttler was cleaned up by a vicious yorker while Ravichandran Ashwin (1) was run out looking for an extra run. Mills also picked up two wickets in the last over, conceding only eight runs. 11 runs were all that RR managed in the last two overs, losing five wickets.

IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Who won Man of the Match today?

Buttler was superb for RR. His hundred almost single-handedly lifted Rajasthan to a challenging total. With the ball, Chahal stood out with figures of 2 for 26 while Saini also claimed a couple.

For MI, Bumrah was brilliant, especially at the death. His three-fer ensured RR did not cross 200. Left-arm seamer Mills also claimed three scalps. When Mumbai batted, Kishan and Varma scored impressive half-centuries.

Buttler was the easy choice for Player of the Match for his stunning century.

