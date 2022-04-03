Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, CSK vs PBKS - Match 11?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 54 runs in yesterday’s IPL match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, PBKS posted a challenging 180 for 9. CSK’s batters struggled in response and folded up for 126 in 18 overs.

Chennai got off to a disastrous start in their chase, slipping to 27 for 4 by the end of the powerplay. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s (1) poor run continued as he outside-edged Kagiso Rabada to first slip. Robin Uthappa (13) perished to Vaibhav Arora, top-edging a flick.

Arora had his second wicket when Moeen Ali (0) chopped a length ball outside off back onto the stumps. Skipper Ravindra Jadeja (0) also dragged one back onto the stumps to leave CSK in tatters.

The left-hander attempted to punch a length delivery from Arshdeep Singh but the ball hit his thigh pad and ricocheted onto the stumps.

CSK had lost half their side for 36 when Ambati Rayudu (13) got in the way of a well-directed bouncer from Odean Smith and only managed to glove it to the keeper, who took an excellent catch.

Some clean striking from Shivam Dube, which included consecutive sixes off Kagiso Rabada, saw him reach a half-century off 26 balls.

Dube’s innings ended on 57 off 30 as he top-edged Liam Livingstone to short third man. The spinner had two in two when Dwayne Bravo chipped the next ball to the left of the bowler and Livingstone pulled off a splendid one-handed catch.

Chennai slipped further as Dwaine Pretorius (8) slog-swept leggie Rahul Chahar to deep midwicket. The spinner also picked up Dhoni’s scalp for 23 off 28.

The former CSK captain attempted a pull to a delivery that was sliding down leg. The umpire signaled it a wide, but Punjab went for a review and Ultra Edge detected a spike.

The one-sided encounter ended when Chris Jordan (5) dragged Chahar to Livingstone at long-on.

CSK restrict PBKS to 180 for 8 after Livingstone smashes 60

Liam Livingstone had a memorable all-round game. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Before his success with the ball, PBKS batter Livingstone finally lived up to expectations with the bat, hammering 60 off 32. However, CSK bowlers fought back after his dismissal to restrict Punjab to 180 for 8.

PBKS were 115 for 4 in the 11th over when Livingstone was dismissed. Chennai pacers Chris Jordan (2/23) and Dwaine Pretorius (2/30) came up with excellent spells as Punjab managed only 33 runs in the last five overs for the loss of three wickets.

Livingstone was dropped twice during his enterprising innings. When he was on 45, Ambati Rayudu dropped a sitter at short third man. In the next over, Dhoni attempted a diving catch but the ball hit the ground.

Before that, the England batter played some cracking strokes. He ended up slamming five sixes and as many fours.

PBKS got off to a poor start after being sent into bat. Skipper Mayank Agarwal (4) was out second ball, chipping a catch to cover. Dhoni then pulled off a brilliant run-out to send back the dangerous Bhanuka Rajapaksa (9).

After a horrible mix-up with Shikhar Dhawan, the Sri Lankan was stranded mid-pitch. He tried to get back in the crease at the striker's end and the throw from the fielder missed the stumps.

However, an agile Dhoni collected the ball and dived forward to catch Rajapaksa short of his crease.

Livingstone came in and got into the big-hitting act right away, clubbing Mukesh Choudhary for a four and a six. Ravindra Jadeja continued with the pacer and the PBKS batter brutally walloped him.

The fifth over of the innings began with a 108-metre maximum clubbed over deep midwicket and ended with another full delivery launched in the same direction.

In between, Livingstone thumped the bowler for three fours as Punjab brought up their fifty in 4.5 overs.

In the next over, Dhawan hammered Bravo for two fours and a six as PBKS ended the powerplay at 72 for 2. Livingstone reached a 27-ball half-century by top-edging Bravo for a six over the keeper’s head.

However, the partnership was broken in the same over as Dhawan (33 off 24) mistimed the Windies pacer and was caught at extra cover. Livingstone's innings ended soon after, when he sliced Jadeja to short third man.

This time Rayudu made no mistake.

Jitesh Sharma came in and hit a quick 26 off 17, whacking three sixes. He perished to Pretorius' slower ball, making a complete mess of his attempted reverse scoop.

Big-hitters Shahrukh Khan (6) and Odean Smith (3) failed to get going as CSK applied the breaks on Punjab's innings.

IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Livingstone excelled for Punjab with the willow. He played exactly the destructive kind of innings that was expected of him. He also shone with the ball, dismissing Dube and Bravo off consecutive deliveries.

Arora got PBKS off to a brilliant start with the ball, sending Uthappa and Moeen back cheaply. Chahar cleaned up the lower-order, claiming the last three wickets.

For Chennai, Jordan and Pretorius stood out with their death bowling skills as they stalled Punjab's momentum. Dube was the only CSK batter to make an impact with the willow, scoring a fighting half-century.

Livingstone was the Player of the Match for his excellent all-round effort.

