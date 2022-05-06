Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, DC vs SRH - Match 50?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 21 runs in yesterday’s IPL match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Delhi put up 207 for 3 in their 20 overs. David Warner led the way with an unbeaten 92 off 58 against his former franchise, while Rovman Powell continued his impressive form with 67* in 35 balls. In SRH’s chase, Nicholas Pooran clobbered 62 in 34 balls but he was always fighting a losing battle. Hyderabad ended well short, finishing on 186 for 8.

Chasing a mammoth target of 208, Hyderabad lost both their openers cheaply. Abhishek Sharma (7) perished to Khaleel Ahmed, whipping a half-volley straight to short fine leg. Kane Williamson struggled for 4 off 11. He nicked Anrich Nortje to the keeper while trying to run a back-of-a-length delivery to third man.

Rahul Tripathi looked good once again but did last long enough to make an impact. He made 22 off 18 and perished against Mitchell Marsh, smacking a shortish delivery to deep backward square. Aiden Markram and Pooran whacked Kuldeep Yadav for one six each in the 10th over. However, SRH were still struggling at 63 for 3 at the halfway stage of their innings.

Markram looked dangerous and kept finding the boundaries at will. But the target was so steep that he needed to keep going at it. The pressure of the run rate eventually led to his downfall. He was foxed by a slower ball from Ahmed and skied a catch to long-off, having made a fighting 42 off 25. Pooran smashed three sixes in two overs immediately after Markram’s dismissal. However, Shashank Singh fell for 10, chipping Shardul Thakur straight to short third man.

Pooran reached a brilliant half-century off 29 balls, his second in consecutive matches. However, like in the last game against Chennai, he was left with too much to do. His excellent innings ended on 62 off 34 as he miscued a high full-toss from Thakur to long-on. The match was more or less decided by then.

Warner, Powell pummel SRH as DC post 207 for 3

DC batters Rovman Powell (left) and David Warner. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Warner and Powell featured in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 122 as Delhi posted 207 for 3 after losing the toss and being sent into bat.

There was plenty of limelight on Warner ahead of the game after his unceremonious exit from Hyderabad last season. The left-hander was on top of his game, smashing 12 fours and three sixes as the SRH bowlers failed to make an impact on him. After a slow start, Powell went berserk at the death and ended up striking six maximums as DC smashed 70 runs in the last five overs.

Delhi got off to a poor start as Mandeep Singh, opening with Warner in place of Prithvi Shaw, nicked a good-length delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over without opening his account. Hyderabad, in fact, began with a wicket maiden. Warner, however, was in his element from the start. He enjoyed the pace of Umran Malik and thumped him for two fours and a six in the fourth over, which went for 21.

At the other end, Mitchell Marsh (10) perished cheaply, chipping a simple return catch to Sean Abbott off a leg-cutter. DC skipper Rishabh Pant got off to an unconvincing start and was 4 off 11 at one point in his innings.

In the ninth over against Shreyas Gopal, though, he tonked the SRH leggie for three sixes and a four off consecutive deliveries. Just when it seemed like Pant was warming up, he perished to the last ball of the over. Trying to hit another boundary, he dragged a full delivery outside off back onto the stumps. Pant’s effort fetched him 26 in 16 balls.

Warner brought up his fifty by pulling Malik for four through midwicket. Powell got a life on 18 when SRH skipper Williamson dropped a sitter off Abbott’s bowling. In the very next over, the West Indian crunched a short ball from Bhuvneshwar over deep square leg for six. Two more maximums followed in the next over from Abbott.

There was no stopping the Powell-Warner duo at the death. The Aussie hit three boundaries in the penultimate over bowled by Bhuvneshwar. Powell reached his fifty by whacking the first ball of the last over from Malik for a six over long-off. Three more fours followed as Delhi raced past 200.

IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

DC opener Warner was brutal against his former franchise. His 92* contained 12 fours and three sixes as he was in cruise control right through. Powell came in and carried on his brilliant big-hitting form. He struck three fours and six sixes in his unbeaten 67. With the ball, Ahmed starred with 3 for 30. His victims included Abhishek and Markram.

Bhuvneshwar was Hyderabad’s best bowler with figures of 1 for 25, which included a maiden. In the chase, Pooran battled hard for his 62.

DC opener Warner was named the Player of the Match for his stupendous 92*.

