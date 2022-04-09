Who won yesterday’s IPL match 2022, RCB vs MI - Match 18?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. Chasing 152, Bangalore never looked in any sort of trouble and got past the target in 18.3 overs

Young RCB opener Anuj Rawat was the star of the show for his team, hitting an attractive 66 from 47 balls. Rawat and Virat Kohli (48 off 36) featured in a second-wicket stand of 80 to guide the chase. Earlier, Bangalore got off to a steady start as the openers added 50 in 8 overs.

Rawat was the dominant partner and found crucial boundaries, while RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was content giving him the strike. Mumbai left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat got the crucial breakthrough for his team, foxing Du Plessis (16 off 24) with a cutter and having him caught at long-on.

Rawat continued to look in fine form and eased to a fifty off 38 balls. One of the highlights of his knock was a nonchalant flick off Basil Thampi for a maximum over deep midwicket. The next ball was slashed past point for another boundary.

At the other end, Kohli came and got into his groove right away. He hit four fluent boundaries before he had reached 30. He was dropped off the first ball of the 15th over as Dewald Brevis failed to hold on to a catch at deep midwicket; Thampi was the unlucky bowler.

With the game in the bag, young Rawat took the opportunity to enjoy himself, smacking Kieron Pollard and Unadkat for sixes in consecutive overs. The left-hander’s excellent innings ended when he was run out by a direct hit from Ramandeep Singh as Kohli called him for a tight second run. Carrying on with his great big-hitting form, Dinesh Karthik came in and swung Jasprit Bumrah for a maximum over midwicket.

There was some drama towards the end as Kohli was given lbw in somewhat controversial fashion to Brevis. The first ball by the youngster in the IPL saw the RCB batter attempt a defensive shot, but he was beaten and adjudged lbw.

Kohli went for a review and the ball was close to both bat and pad. It was a tough decision to make and eventually the third umpire stuck to the on-field call as the ball was hitting the stumps.

There was no impact of the decision on the eventual result, though, as Glenn Maxwell came in and slammed consecutive boundaries to end the game. Like Chennai earlier in the day, Mumbai also succumbed to their fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2022.

Splendid Suryakumar Yadav lifts MI to 151 for 6 against RCB

Suryakumar Yadav played a lone hand for MI against RCB Pic: IPLT20.COM

A brilliant knock of 68* in 37 balls from Suryakumar Yadav took MI from an abysmal 79 for 6 to a decent 151 for 6 against RCB. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Mumbai slipped from 50 for 1 to 62 for 5. Suryakumar, however, demonstrated his worth with splendid big-hitting at the death. He slammed five fours and six sixes to give his team something to bowl at.

Mumbai’s openers began cautiously as the franchise reached 13 for no loss after three overs. Rohit Sharma then hammered Mohammed Siraj for a four and six in the next over. The MI skipper and Ishan Kishan combined to club Wanindu Hasaranga for three boundaries in next over.

Mumbai did well to reach 50 at the start of the seventh over. However, it all went downhill for them pretty quickly after Rohit (26 off 15) chipped a slower ball from Harshal Patel back to the bowler. Brevis (8) was then undone by the guile of Hasaranga and trapped lbw.

Kishan (26) tried to take on Akash Deep but was caught at third man. In the same over, Tilak Varma (0) made the big mistake of trying to take on Maxwell’s arm at short cover and was brilliantly run out by an under-arm direct hit. Mumbai lost half their side when Kieron Pollard (0) was completely foxed by a Hasaranga googly.

Ramandeep Singh (6) also did not last long and edged Harshal behind the wickets. After that, it was all about the "SKY" show.

Suryakumar danced down to slap Shahbaz Ahmed for an inside-out six and followed it up with a sweep for four. In the 19th over, Suryakumar clobbered Siraj for three sixes. The first one was punched over extra cover, the second flicked with ease and the third sliced over the slip region. 23 came off the over.

Harshal bowled an excellent last over but Suryakumar managed to fling the last ball over deep midwicket for another maximum to push Mumbai over 150.

IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Hasaranga yet again made a big impact for RCB, trapping Brevis and Pollard in front and keeping the runs under check. Harshal was superb too. He got the big breakthrough by sending back Rohit and picked up the wicket of Ramandeep as well.

With the bat, Rawat guided Bangalore’s chase with an attractive knock. He hit two fours and six sixes in his 66. Kohli helped himself to a fluent 48.

Suryakumar was the lone ranger for Mumbai with the bat. He played some amazing strokes to lift the team and give their disappointed fans something to cheer about.

Rawat was named the Player of the Match for his impressive half-century.

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Sai Krishna