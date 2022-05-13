Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, RCB vs PBKS - Match 60?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 54 runs in yesterday’s IPL match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Punjab put up 209 for nine on the board as Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29) and Liam Livingstone (70 off 42) sizzled with the willow. In reply, Bangalore kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never got into any position to chase down the huge total. They were held to 155 for nine as Kagiso Rabada shone with figures of three for 21.

Virat Kohli looked positive in the chase and struck some well-timed boundaries as well. In the third over bowled by Harpreet Brar, he danced down the track and flicked a six over wide long-on. His innings did not last long enough though. Having scored 20, he gloved a back-of-length delivery from Rabada to short fine leg. The on-field umpire did not raise his finger, but Ultraedge showed a clear spike as the ball passed the gloves.

Faf du Plessis (10) also fell early. He charged down the track to Rishi Dhawan but only managed a faint nick to the keeper. PBKS again had to use DRS to get the decision in their favor. The over got even better for Dhawan as, after hitting a six, Mahipal Lomror (six) struck the next ball straight into the hands of midwicket, where senior Dhawan (Shikhar) took the catch.

Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell went after the bowling and briefly raised Bangalore’s hopes of a revival. However, neither could carry on to make a big score. Patidar (26) holed out to long-on, attempting a big hit against Rahul Chahar. Maxwell’s knock ended at 35 soon after as he guided Brar into the hands of long-off. His dismissal left RCB in big trouble at 104 for five.

With 92 needed off the last six overs, Dinesh Karthik had to go after everything. He perished in the 15th over for 11, slicing Arshdeep Singh to short third man. Shahbaz Ahmed also fell for nine, chipping a slower ball from Rabada to backward point. Only the formalities remained by then.

Bairstow, Livingstone half-centuries lift PBKS to 209 vs RCB

Jonny Bairstow was in supreme touch with the bat.

Bairstow and Livingstone came up with blazing knocks as Punjab posted 209 for nine after being sent into bat by Bangalore. Even as RCB kept chipping away with wickets at one end, Bairstow and Livingstone ensured PBKS finished with an excellent total.

Bairstow was in spectacular big-hitting form. After smacking Maxwell for a six in the first over, he clobbered Josh Hazlewood for two sixes and as many fours in the second over, which fetched Punjab 22. Shikhar Dhawan also looked in decent touch but perished for 21 off 15, bowled by Maxwell while attempting a slog-sweep.

In the last over of the powerplay, Bairstow thumped Mohammed Siraj for three sixes. After smacking a back of a length ball over long-on, he flicked one of his toes to race to a 21-ball fifty. The next ball was smashed over midwicket as PBKS ended the powerplay at 83 for one.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (one) perished cheaply to Wanindu Hasaranga, caught at backward point while attempting an inside-out drive. Bangalore kept fighting back as Bairstow was dismissed by Shahbaz, edging a catch to backward point.

Livingstone ensured PBKS snatched back the momentum with some clean strikes. Skipper Mayank Agarwal’s poor run, however, continued as he was dismissed for 19. The right-hander guided a slower ball from Harshal Patel to point.

Jitesh Sharma (nine) and Harpreet Brar (seven) also fell cheaply. However, Livingstone pounded Hazlewood for two fours and two sixes in the penultimate over that cost RCB 24.

The Punjab batter brought up his fifty by pulling a slower ball to the boundary. He then slogged a six over wide long-on and hit another maximum by launching a short ball behind square. Harshal claimed two wickets in the last over while there was a run out as well but PBKS ended with an excellent total.

IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Bairstow set up the win for Punjab with a spectacular display of stroke-making. He hammered four fours and seven sixes in his superb knock. Livingstone continued his great run with the willow, slamming a brutal 70.

WIth the ball, Rabada was excellent once again. He claimed three for 21, including the big scalps of Kohli and Shahbaz. Rishi Dhawan and Chahar claimed two wickets each.

For RCB, Harshal stood out with four for 34 while Hasaranga impressed again with two for 15.

Bairstow was adjudged the Player of the Match for his wonderful knock.

