Why Dinesh Karthik should play in the ODI series against England?

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Feature
735   //    12 Jul 2018, 12:57 IST

<p>


India has started their tour of England with a flourish. They had a setback in the second T20I where the batsmen were not able to get going on a spongy surface, the only exception being Virat Kohli. Despite that hurdle, they bounced back in the series decider at Bristol and never showed any nervousness while chasing down a mammoth total. The self-belief, in this team led by Virat Kohli, has only been amplified further by the way they have gone about their business so far.

Heading into the three-match ODI series, India would want to sort out some issues ailing their ODI team’s performance ahead of the ICC World Cup, 2019. One important question still remains - Who should bat at the important number 4 position? Here’s why Dinesh Karthik should play in the ODI series against England:

DK can solve the number 4 position dilemma

Dinesh Karthik has predominantly batted in the middle order right through his career, be it in the domestic circuit for Tamil Nadu or for India. He comes into this ODI team brimming with confidence. He is at the peak of his form as a batsman currently.

The Indian team management should keep in mind how well Dinesh Karthik played as a batsman and wicket-keeper for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the recently concluded IPL. DK is going through a purple patch and should be played in the Indian team solely based on his credentials as a batsman. Probably, a year back there may have been doubts whether he could make it into this Indian team as a batsman but he has put that to rest with his recent performances.

We mustn’t forget how well he played under pressure in the Nidahas trophy final against Bangladesh. India is looking for someone who can steady the innings in the middle overs and has the ability to accelerate at the death overs. And most importantly they are looking for consistency.

India can either decide to play KL Rahul at 4 or decide to give an in-form Dinesh Karthik a long run. He would provide solidity, consistency and more importantly convert starts into bigger scores on a regular basis.

His experience playing in English conditions

Dinesh Karthik brings in a lot of experience into this Indian ODI setup. More than the value he would add as a batsman, who can adapt to a situation and accelerate at the end, DK's experience of having played in England earlier would come in handy. DK has played in all three formats in England with fair amount of success.

It is always helpful for any captain to know that he has someone who has experience playing in overseas conditions. The Indian team management should decide whether they want to go in with him, and if they do, they must give him an extended run to prove and establish himself.

DK is capable of handling extreme pressure and also that he looks very secure and aware of his strengths as a batsman. If given the opportunity which he deserves to get, he could be a critical element in India’s plans for the ICC World Cup, 2019. 


