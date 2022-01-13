IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why Glenn Maxwell shouldn’t captain RCB

Virat Kohli's decision to step down as RCB captain after the 2021 IPL has raised a big question: who will lead the franchise going forward? RCB have retained Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell ahead of the mega auction and many feel the Australian should be their next captain.

Glenn Maxwell is an experienced IPL campaigner. The Australian has played 97 matches in the league, scoring 2018 runs while picking up 22 wickets. Due to his all-round abilities and no-nonsense batting, Maxwell has often triggered bidding wars at IPL auctions.

Why Glenn Maxwell isn't the best captaincy option for RCB in IPL 2022

Despite Maxwell's brilliant performance in the 2021 season, the all-rounder might not be the best option to replace Virat Kohli as RCB captain. In this article, we discuss three reasons why RCB should pick someone from the auction pool instead of appointing Glenn Maxwell as the leader of the pack.

#1 Captaincy may put Glenn Maxwell under huge pressure

Virat Kohli led RCB for eight years before stepping down

Leading an IPL franchise is no easy task. Some players won't let the captaincy affect their personal performance, but it's unclear whether Maxwell will fall into that bracket.

One of the primary reasons Maxwell was able to perform to his potential for RCB was because he was given the freedom to go out and express himself. Given the additional responsibility of captaincy, he may not be able to play to his best.

This could potentially affect the team in crunch situations, and could hurt their chances of lifting the trophy.

#2 RCB might be on the lookout for a younger captain

RCB could potentially look at Shreyas Iyer as a captaincy option

The 2022 mega auction is likely going to be the last mega auction for the foreseeable future. Given that the squads won't undergo drastic changes any time soon, teams will focus on acquiring young talent for the long-term.

Virat Kohli led the franchise for eight years, and RCB may want him replaced by a player who can lead the team for a long time. Glenn Maxwell, at 33 years of age, might not be the best candidate from a long-term perspective.

RCB will do well to invest in a younger captain instead. Shreyas Iyer could be one such option.

#3 Maxwell still has a lot to prove as an IPL player

Glenn Maxwell has been largely inconsistent over the years

Captaincy comes with a lot of additional responsibilities. While motivating teammates to give their best, a captain must ensure that he leads by example.

Glenn Maxwell still has a lot to prove as an IPL player. Despite an impressive 2021 season, his past record shows massive inconsistency. The Australian has had two poor seasons to follow up a decent one, and captaincy might make things worse.

Also Read Article Continues below

For the aforementioned reasons, RCB might be skeptical to hand over the captaincy baton to Maxwell and look for other options at the auction.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava