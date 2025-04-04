Why MS Dhoni should not lead CSK if Ruturaj Gaikwad is unfit for IPL 2025 clash vs DC

With Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad reportedly doubtful for their upcoming IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC), MS Dhoni has been tipped to lead the team in Chennai on Saturday, April 5.

Gaikwad suffered an elbow injury while batting against the Rajasthan Royals in his side's last game. His availability against DC will be determined based on his recovery and how he bats in the nets.

MS Dhoni, meanwhile, has been one of the most successful captains in IPL history. He has led CSK to five IPL titles, making them one of the most successful teams in the tournament's history. He led the Yellow Army to the title in the 2023 season, which was his last as captain.

Gaikwad took over captaincy duties in 2024 and is leading the side in IPL 2025 too. While it may be tempting to go back to Dhoni as the leader, even for a single game, it may not be a wise move from the franchise.

Here is why the veteran CSK wicket-keeper batter should not captain them against DC, should Gaikwad miss out.

Outside noise could hamper CSK and Ruturaj's season after MS Dhoni leads them against DC

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

As Ruturaj Gaikwad was handed over the captaincy at the start of the IPL 2024 season, it showed CSK's inclination to focus on the future despite MS Dhoni still being a part of the team. Should Gaikwad miss the game against DC, going back to Dhoni for just one game may not be the right call for the future of the franchise.

CSK could look at someone like Ravichandran Ashwin, who is an experienced customer and can be involved in the thick of things for the remainder of this IPL cycle. He could also then serve as the vice-captain after Ruturaj's return, considering he has a sharp cricketing brain.

So far this season, CSK have only registered one victory, over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. They have lost their next two games against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, but a win against DC under Dhoni could make things tricky for the full-time skipper.

The pressure would increase twofold on Gaikwad, and neither the team nor the captain would want outside noise to affect their season in such a scenario. They would do well to be cautious, considering they have had a poor start to the season.

Individually, Gaikwad has scored 116 runs in three games this term and is their highest run-getter so far. Gaikwad also struck a 44-ball 63 against Rajasthan in their previous game. The last thing CSK would want is for his form with the bat to get affected.

