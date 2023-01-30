Why we must not be too critical of Arshdeep Singh

In a very short career, Arshdeep Singh has earned the role of a dependable fast bowler for India in the absence of the experienced Jasprit Bumrah. The left-arm medium-fast bowler has played 25 T20 matches for the country and has fared significantly well, picking up 39 wickets in 25 outings with an economy of 8.5.

His ability to swing the ball early as well as bowl in the slog-overs with clarity has been remarkable. Even though there have been recent occasions where the bowler has conceded too many no-balls, he has bounced back strongly each time.

Arshdeep Singh's recent sluggishness

Pakistan v India - DP World Asia Cup

Ever since that dropped catch of Pakistan batter Asif Ali during the Asia Cup encounter in 2022, the 23-year-old has been in the limelight amongst the masses. Arshdeep Singh was criticized for dropping a dolly that ultimately led to India’s loss against the arch-rivals.

However, with the backing of skipper Rohit Sharma, Arshdeep Singh bounced back extremely well with a strong showing in the ICC T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan.

He picked up a total of 10 wickets in the World Cup but has struggled since then, owing to injury and a visible lack of rhythm. The left-arm pacer has played 6 T20 games for India since the World Cup but has looked a pale shadow of his former self.

In the 6 T20Is post the World Cup, Singh has picked up 10 wickets but has been expensive. The major cause of concern being his constant issues with the no-balls. In the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka, Arshdeep Singh created an unwanted record as he bowled 3 no-balls on the trot, ending with a tally of 5 no-balls in the game – the most by any Indian bowler in one game in the format.

The problem of overstepping once again came to haunt Arshdeep Singh in the ongoing series against New Zealand, when he overstepped multiple times in the final over while bowling against Daryll Mitchell.

Important to back the youngster

New Zealand v India - 3rd T20

Despite the recent lack of rhythm and the struggle with the no-balls, Arshdeep Singh has been picking up wickets and bouncing back strongly at the next opportunity. After a torrid game against Sri Lanka, where he ended with figures of 0/37 in two overs, the fast-bowler bounced back in the very next game, picking up 3 Sri Lankan wickets.

Similarly in the current series against New Zealand, after figures of 1/51 in four overs in the first game, he ended with 2/7 in the very next match against the Kiwis. The fact that Arshdeep Singh has always bounced back with strong performances highlights his ability to learn from his mistakes – a quality that will hold him in good stead in the future.

Keeping aside his no-ball issues, which could be due to a lack of rhythm, Singh has carried the mantle of being a premier bowler for India in a very limited time, picking up wickets with the new ball as well as striking in the slog overs.

A player who has done well in such a short duration deserves room for failures. Despite the outside noise, it is heartening to see that the team management, led by captain Hardik Pandya and head-coach Rahul Dravid, know the importance of the bowler in the long run and have consistently backed Singh.

With the ability to learn from past mistakes, Arshdeep Singh will look to make amends in the final T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 1) and silence the critics.

