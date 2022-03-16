Why RCB's IPL 2022 title hopes hinge on a burden-free Virat Kohli and an astute Faf du Plessis?

For all the unboxing, hype, and fanfare, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) IPL 2022 hopes will once again be pinned on Virat Kohli. He has been their biggest trump card and bonafide superstar over the years.

He was touted to be their messiah when he signed in 2008, one that would lead them to their promised land.

Then a chubby-faced Kohli, with all the skill and mouth in the world, was part of Bangalore's middle-order. Over the years, he worked his way up to the top. He was handed the reins in 2013 with the hopes of lifting the silverware.

Not that it was a complete failure. The side came agonizingly close to winning the elusive trophy in IPL 2016 but fell short in the final against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Note that it was a season where the former RCB skipper had a whopping 973-run season.

It was one for the ages, one that even Kohli would doubt he could do an encore of. He single-handedly dragged the side to the playoffs and the final with the bat, and what followed after was a couple of dismal seasons.

By his own standards, he's had a couple of seasons that's pretty much a sinewave. That being said, Kohli is still a pillar of the side. He is expected to play through the innings and be their driving force while batting first or chasing.

There's good news and bad news. The former sees a burden-free Kohli walk out to bat for RCB in IPL 2022. He's perhaps made peace with the fact that he wasn't going to be the one to lead the franchise to their maiden IPL title. Hence, he announced his decision to let go of the captaincy last season.

For the Challengers ardents, this would mean hoping that a captaincy-free Kohli would be a more destructive batter.

Virat Kohli's IPL run after RCB's last appearance in the final in 2016

Season Matches Runs Average Strike rate IPL 2017 10 308 30.80 122.22 IPL 2018 14 530 48.18 139.10 IPL 2019 14 464 33.14 141.46 IPL 2020 15 466 42.36 121.35 IPL 2021 15 405 28.92 119.46

The other good news is his opening partner. Faf du Plessis is almost a certainty to open for Bangalore this season after being signed for ₹7 crore. This is unless the side decides to pull off a surprise and choose a different opener just for the right-left combination option.

Du Plessis comes off a run-filled IPL 2021 for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He scored 633 runs from 16 matches, including six fifties, the most in his IPL career so far. He was just two runs behind his former teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad in the race for the Orange Cap. His career in the marquee tournament has seen him stack up 2935 runs from 100 innings at a strike rate of 131.09.

Opening with the former South Africa skipper would mean seeing two players with similar gameplay batting for the franchise. Both Kohli and du Plessis have the ability to drop anchor and be aggressors and have the potential to play through the entire innings.

Now for the bad news. Kohli has not been in the greatest of form in recent times. Even so, there are memes galore about how his lack of runs still constitutes for a better average than most players in the world.

Note that Bangalore have fared better with Kohli amidst the runs. Ever since the side let go of Chris Gayle, he's been their steady opener. He generally plays with the intent of seeing the game through and has seen success more often than not.

What Bangalore will hope for is for Kohli to play carefree cricket, which makes him one of the best in the world. Even if he manages to have a 600-run season, it could be enough for RCB to make the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Can Faf du Plessis lead RCB to their maiden title in IPL 2022?

Following RCB's announcement that he would lead the side in IPL 2022, Faf du Plessis caused quite the buzz with his social media post. He said:

":First to start quarantine, hopefully last to leave after the end of #IPL2022."

Stating the obvious, if things go RCB's way, they will be the last to pack up. Their advantage comes in the form of an astute skipper in du Plessis and a core leadership unit.

He led the Proteas in in 36 Tests, 39 ODIs and 40 T20Is, of which South Africa won 18, 28 and 25, respectively. That's a 62.5% win career. He's 11th on the all-time list of skippers who have won the most T20Is, proof that he's got what it takes to lead the side.

Adding to this is the tact and strategy he brings to the side. Like Kohli, he's more of an attacking skipper and also maintains the calm factor that's needed when things go south.

He is known for being direct and unabashedly honest with his inputs and for his inspired leadership over the years as SA skipper. He can bring some freshness into the dressing room.

Plus, he's no stranger to the IPL. His performances and experience will serve as a massive advantage, while also taking the load off Kohli.

Kohli and du Plessis will be the one-two punch combo RCB will look to knock out their opponents. As aforementioned, the franchise will need the rest of the big names and young blood to play their part. With this, just might be the season the franchise sincerely and desperately hopes to go its way.

