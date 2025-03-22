"Woh khud hi tareef hai" - When Lata Mangeshkar reserved massive praise for Virat Kohli

The late legend Lata Mangeshkar once spoke highly of ace Team India batter Virat Kohli. The renowned playback singer shared a post on the microblogging platform X to laud the ace batter for his stunning unbeaten 82-run knock in 51 balls during the Men in Blue's 2016 T20 World Cup match against Australia in Mohali on March 27, 2016.

Mangeshkar remarked that she had no words to compliment Kohli as he is a praise in himself. She wrote:

"Virat ki main kya tareef karun, woh khud hi tareef hai [What praise do I use for Virat, he is a praise in himself]."

Virat Kohli delivered a scintillating performance under pressure in the aforementioned T20 World Cup match against Australia. India needed to chase a tricky 161-run target in the virtual knockout clash. The Indian side clinched a thrilling six-wicket victory, courtesy of Kohli's heroics. He hit nine fours and two sixes and was the lone warrior for his team in the crucial contest.

It is worth mentioning that this wasn't the only occasion when Lata Mangeshkar expressed admiration for Kohli. She, on multiple occasions, shared social media posts for the star batter.

In December 2016, Mangeshkar congratulated Kohli on his stunning 235-run knock at Mumbai in the fourth Test of India's home Test series against England. She wrote:

"Khas taur se Virat Kohli Kohli ko badhaai deti hun jinhone 235 run banaaye [Especially I want to congralute Virat Kohli who scored 235 runs]."

Mangeshkar's soulful renditions are etched in the memories of her fans. She has over 50,000 songs to her name across 14 languages in her stellar 80-year-long career. She received the highest civilian award in India, the Bharat Ratna, in 2001.

"Thank you for all the music and the memories" - Virat Kohli paid a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar after the legendary singer's demise

Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92 on February 6, 2022. She died from multiple organ dysfunction syndrome at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Following her demise, Virat Kohli penned down a heartfelt message to pay tribute to the 'Queen of Melody'.

Sharing a post on his X account, Kohli wrote:

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones."

Virat Kohli will be seen in action during the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will continue representing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He will play under Rajat Patidar's captaincy in the edition.

Bengaluru will take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening match of the season. The game is set to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22.

