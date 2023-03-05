WPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in RCB vs DC match

After an electrifying start to the inaugural WPL 2023 season, Match 2 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5.

It will the first game of a Sunday double-header, with the UP Warriorz playing the Gujarat Giants in Navi Mumbai later in the evening. RCB and DC emerged as two of the stronger teams at the end of the WPL 2023 auction and will look to kickstart their campaign on the right note.

If that is to unfold, they will need their bowlers to come out firing at their absolute best. With enough quality and experience to lean back on for both sides, we try predicting three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in this contest.

#1 Renuka Singh Thakur

Having emerged as a stellar swing bowling option in the powerplay, Renuka Singh Thakur is undoubtedly India's premier fast-bowler at present.

Along expected lines, she commanded a lot of attention at the WPL 2023 auction, as RCB shelled out ₹ 1.5 crores to avail her services.

Fresh of a successful campaign at the Women's T20 World Cup, Thakur will look to carry that form into this tournament for RCB. Against a strong DC top-three that could read Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Meg Lanning, she will be tasked with making early inroads.

Given that she boasts a lethal inswinger, she could strike upfront with Shafali's issues against the moving ball well-documented. Thakur could very well emerge as the best bowler when RCB and DC lock horns on Sunday.

#2 Marizanne Kapp

What Thakur is expected to do for the Royal Challengers, Marizanne Kapp will look to do much the same for DC. One of the finest all-rounders, the South African superstar operates across different phases of the bowling innings and is a world-class swing bowler in the powerplay.

With the duo of Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine set to open the innings for RCB, it is imperative that the Capitals don't allow them to dictate terms early on.

Kapp remains pivotal to that end and having dismissed both concerned batters twice in all T20s, she will fancy her chances again in the WPL 2023 clash at the Brabourne Stadium.

#3 Radha Yadav

Radha Yadav (R) will represent DC in the WPL 2023 (File Image).

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav enjoyed a successful T20 World Cup campaign for India. She showed incredible control throughout the tournament and was arguably at her very best during the African safari.

Radha was picked by DC for a sum of ₹ 40 lakhs at the WPL 2023 auction. Come Sunday, her matchup against Ellyse Perry could put her into the fray, having accounted for the star Australian's wicket twice in T20Is, with Perry scoring 49 runs off 42 deliveries against her.

If the Capitals are to get their noses in front against RCB, they will have to find ways to pick up wickets and stop a star-studded batting unit from running away with the game. Radha could certainly have a big say in that regard and with recent form favoring her, expect her to be among the wickets.

Which bowler do you think will have the biggest say in the WPL 2023 clash between RCB and DC? Let us know in the comments section below!

