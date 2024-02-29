WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs DC match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) leapfrogged Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 points table after their fabulous win in Match 7 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 29.

A fabulous batting effort from the Capitals saw them pile up the highest team total of the season, racking up 194/5 in the first innings. Opener Shafali Verma made a quick-fire half-century at the top before Alice Capsey dished out a solid 46.

DC batters hammered 70 runs in the last five overs, with Marizanne Kapp (32 off 16) and Jess Jonassen (36* off 16) playing brilliant cameos.

In reply, the hosts looked threatening when skipper Smriti Mandhana got her maiden WPL fifty. She hammered the DC bowlers and made 74 off 43 balls. However, Mandhana lacked support from other batters as Kapp continued her stellar form with the ball and took 2/35.

At the end, DC restricted Banglore to 169/9 and won the encounter by 25 runs.

With this superb win, the Capitals have now jumped to the top spot of the points table. After a defeat in their opening game, DC now have four points with a positive net run rate of 1.271. RCB, meanwhile, have slipped to second spot and have four points with a net run rate of +0.705.

Gujarat Giants will look to open their account on Friday

Harleen Deol and Beth Mooney for Gujarat Giants

While other teams have started to find their groove, Gujarat Giants (GG) have struggled, much like last season, and are yet to open their account. The Beth Mooney-led side have played two games thus far and have massively underperformed.

Their batting has been substandard, to say the least, failing to get past 130-run mark in each of their matches. GG will face the UP Warriorz (UPW) next.

Much to their credit, UPW clinched a dominant win over defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous fixture and are currently fourth in the table.

The clash between GG and UPW will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 1. Both teams will be desperate to win the match as a loss might significantly impact their morale for the upcoming set of games.

