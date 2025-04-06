Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Virat Kohli - comparing their stats after 57 IPL matches

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing, with 18 matches already played. While some teams have shown outstanding form, others are still working to find their rhythm. The IPL continues to serve as an excellent platform for young talents to compete with seasoned veterans and make their mark.

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) remains the tournament's leading run-scorer. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal has rapidly risen through the ranks in recent years, making a name for himself in both the IPL and international cricket.

On that note, in this article, we will compare the statistics of these two players after 57 IPL matches.

Comparing the stats of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli after 57 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his IPL debut in the 2020 season and has since played 57 matches, scoring 1708 runs across 56 innings.

Player Matches Innings Runs Yashasvi Jaiswal 57 56 1708 Virat Kohli 57 50 1131

On the other hand, Virat Kohli leads the all-time IPL run-scorers chart with 8101 runs from 255 matches, averaging 38.76 and maintaining a strike rate of 132. He has scored 56 half-centuries and eight centuries. In comparison, he accumulated 1131 runs in his first 57 IPL games, spanning 50 innings.

#2 Average and strike rate

The 23-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal has maintained an impressive average of 31.62 and a strike rate of 149.30 in his 57-match IPL career.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Yashasvi Jaiswal 57 31.62 149.30 Virat Kohli 57 26.93 121.48

In contrast, Virat Kohli recorded an average of 26.93 and a strike rate of 121.48 in his first 57 IPL matches.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 10 fifties and two centuries in his 57-match IPL career. His standout performance came in the 2023 season against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium, where he played a blistering knock of 124 runs off 62 balls.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Yashasvi Jaiswal 57 10 2 124 Virat Kohli 57 5 0 71

On the other hand, Virat Kohli managed five fifties in his first 57 IPL matches, with his best innings being 71 runs off 51 balls against Deccan Chargers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the 2011 season.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

Yashasvi Jaiswal has featured in 57 IPL matches, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) securing victory in 29 games. During this time, the southpaw has scored 1040 runs at an average of 38.52 and a strike rate of 155.9, including nine fifties and one century.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Yashasvi Jaiswal 29 1040 38.52 155.9 Virat Kohli 24 633 35.17 125.7

In comparison, Virat Kohli’s team won 30 of his first 57 IPL matches. During these games, he accumulated 633 runs in 24 innings, with an average of 35.17 and a strike rate of 125.7, including two fifties.

