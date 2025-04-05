"Every Shot Was Magic, Every Moment Pure Fire" - Fans in awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal's 67 off 45 balls in PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat in the IPL 2025 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Saturday, April 5. The left-handed batter smashed a quick-fire 67 off 45 balls at a strike rate of 148.89, including five maximums and three boundaries.

During his 67-run knock, Jaiswal shared an 89-run partnership with skipper Sanju Samson for the opening wicket. With his half-century, the southpaw also returned to form after a string of low scores - 1, 29, 4 - in his first three games for the Royals this season. The 23-year-old was retained by the Royals for a whopping INR 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Fans on X lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for his exploits with the bat against Punjab in the IPL 2025 clash. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote:

"Sooner or later Yashasvi Jaiswal had to be in form. Too good a player to miss out for long. Timing was the key at the start of his inning."

An X user wrote:

"67 runs from 45 balls, vital for the confidence leading into the backend of the tournament."

Another user added:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal Lights Up the Night with a Dazzling 67 off 45 Balls! Every Shot Was Magic, Every Moment Pure Fire!"

Here are a few more reactions:

PBKS fight back after RR share 89-run opening partnership in IPL 2025 match

The Punjab Kings fought back after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson shared an 89-run partnership for the first wicket.

At the time of writing, RR were 175/3 after 17.4 overs, with Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer at the crease. The duo will look to take the team to 200.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab are searching for a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2025. They beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first two away games. The Royals beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last outing.

Follow the PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match live score and updates here.

