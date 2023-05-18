“You’ve got to take a chance” - Sunil Joshi explains decision to give 20th over to Harpreet Brar

Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) spin-bowling coach Sunil Joshi admitted that the decision to bowl Harpreet Brar in the 20th over against Delhi Capitals (DC) was a gamble that did not pay off. He, however, added that such chances need to be taken given the nature of the T20 format.

PBKS went down to DC by 15 runs in match number 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The loss is a massive setback for Punjab with regard to their playoffs qualification hopes.

Punjab captain Shikhar Dhawan made, what many experts considered, a tactical blunder by giving the last over of the innings to a slow bowler in Brar. The 27-year-old ended up conceding 23 runs as Rilee Rossouw smashed him for two sixes and a four.

In the post-match press conference, Joshi, himself a left-arm spinner during his playing days, shed light on the puzzling move. He explained:

“We bowled very well, actually. The wicket was true, if you look at the scores from both the sides. I think execution was missing. T20 [is a] format where you try your luck time and again and comeback. [Sometimes] You don’t execute. It is a matter of one good over. That’s the difference.

“Brar and [Rahul] Chahar bowled well, but the third over [from Brar] went for 23 runs, which was crucial. If you look back, the last two overs which fast bowlers bowled, they also gave 17-18 runs. It was a chance; you’ve got to take a chance.”

On the team’s mindset during their chase of 214, Joshi replied that they tried to be aggressive, but since the score was a big one, they were often playing catch-up. Joshi elaborated:

“When you have a 200-plus score, you’re always catching up with the game. When you have a lean over, scoring less than 10 runs, then you’re catching up with the game for the next over. That made the difference.”

Liam Livingstone top-scored for Punjab with 94 off 48 balls, but it was a knock in vain as the chasing side were held to 198/8 in their 20 overs.

“We have to win the next match” - Sunil Joshi on PBKS’ qualification hopes

Punjab’s loss on Wednesday leaves them with only a mathematical chance of making the playoffs even if they win their last game. However, Joshi asserted that the team remains optimistic. The 52-year-old signed off by saying:

“We have to win the next match. Whether we qualify or not is not in our hands now. But what we know is that wicket in Dharamsala is a new and true one. I think we should be more disciplined in our bowling and bat well in the middle-order.”

PBKS will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last league match in Dharamsala on Friday, May 19.

