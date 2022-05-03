"You all will definitely play for India one day"- Sanju Samson opens up on how Rahul Dravid backed him, Pant and other youngsters during IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has had some success while representing the Indian team.

It has now come to light that even when he was relatively new to the IPL, Indian legend Rahul Dravid had already predicted that he, along with a few others, would don the blue jersey of India.

When RR were banned for two years, both Sanju Samson and Dravid became a part of the Delhi Daredevils (DD) team. Dravid was the coach and had talented youngsters like Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair and Mayank Agarwal playing under him.

Speaking on the YouTube show 'Breakfast with Champions', Sanju Samson explained how well Rahul Dravid guided him and other youngsters and laid the foundation for them to eventually represent India. He said:

"After two years (at Rajasthan) we moved to Delhi. There was me, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Karun Nair, and Rishabh Pant. I remember he called all of us and said " You all will definitely play for India one day." That was really special for us."

Samson also elaborated on the special bond that he shares with Dravid. He added:

"I think in the three-four years that I spent with him I have asked him everything. Whatever advice he used to give, I used to go to my room and quickly write it down. He came at my wedding too. It was a special moment for me and my family."

Sanju Samson on when he met Rahul Dravid for first time

Rahul Dravid has undoubtedly had a massive influence on Sanju Samson's career. When the wicketkeeper-batter was just 19 years old, he came to the RR setup. However, he still remembers the trials in which he was motivated by Dravid as the legend watched every shot that he played. Samson recalled:

"(On meeting Rahul Dravid) That was one of the most special moments of my life. Those two days the way I batted, I haven't batted as good as that before or after in my life. After every shot, there was a "Shot, Sanju!" from behind. He kept on pumping me up and it was very special. He told me "I know you're doing well in domestic circuit. Excited to see you bat." I was like, "Excited to se me bat? (laughs)""

Sanju Samson also shed light on his first outing in the middle while batting with Dravid for RR. He spoke about how the veteran kept on talking with him in the middle and encouraged him to keep going. He added:

"I never thought I would bat with Rahul sir. In my first or second game I went to bat at No.3 and Rahul sir was opening. I knew I was sent to keep the scoreboard ticking. I hit the first ball for a four. Rahul sir came to me and said "Sanju, take your time. Take couple of balls." Second ball I got was a bouncer and by instinct I pulled it for a four. Rahul sir came to me again and this time said "Keep going, keep going.""

With Dravid now the head coach of the Indian team, Sanju Samson will be keen to have a strong IPL season with an aim to make it to the T20 World Cup squad.

