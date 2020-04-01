×
Yuvraj Singh offers clarification after fans slam him for supporting Shahid Afridi Foundation

  • Yuvraj Singh thought that his post was blown out of proportion.
  • He put up a post requesting the fans to contribute to the Afridi foundation but in turn, received slack.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 01 Apr 2020, 17:42 IST

Yuvraj Singh and Afridi share a strong friendship off the field
Yuvraj Singh and Afridi share a strong friendship off the field

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has offered his clarification regarding his donation to the Shahid Afridi foundation. The former took to Twitter to clarify his stance, which he thought was blown out of proportion.

The 2011 World Cup winner had put up a post requesting the fans to contribute to the Afridi foundation but his post immediately received slack from the public. The Shahid Afridi Foundation's campaign has received support from former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Wahab Riaz.

Today, Yuvraj released a statement and explained that all he wanted to do was help the people who were affected in the given crisis, regardless of borders. He further added that he would continue his fight against the virus for the sake of humanity.

I really don't understand how a message to help the most vulnerable gets blown out of proportion! All i tried to achieve via that message was to help peple in our respective countries by providing healthcare, my intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings. I'm an Indian and i will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. jai hind.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia, HBL PSL 2020 and IPL 2020 have either been postponed or have been cancelled by their respective boards.

Published 01 Apr 2020, 17:42 IST
IPL 2020 Shahid Afridi Yuvraj Singh IPL 2020 Teams & Players List
