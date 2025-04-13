5 best mods for REPO

REPO is an exciting online multiplayer experience where you and your friends are sent to a haunted location to grab everything worth stealing. The core gameplay mechanic involves you grabbing valuable items while running for your life from ravenous monsters. While the game developers over at semiwork give you everything you may need or want, the modding community has much more to offer.

Ad

This article will feature a handful of mods that can amplify your gaming experience. These changes offer insane gameplay improvements worth checking out at least once.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and the writer has shared their opinions about the featured mods. The mods listed are ordered randomly and no criteria was used.

Here are some of the best mods in REPO

1) MoreUpgrades

Ad

Trending

There is nothing wrong with having more options for player upgrades

Mod link: MoreUpgrades

Ad

Purchasing player upgrades is crucial to your survival in REPO, and these can be acquired if you have sold enough stolen items. It is easy to farm money if you are with a well-oiled crew and can max out player upgrades in a few hours, but with enough money to spare, you would be inclined to invest more in worthwhile upgrades.

Also read: The map player count upgrade in REPO, explained

Ad

semiwork must have limited the player upgrades since the game is still in the early access phase, and is meant to keep you from being too overpowered in higher runs. With this mod installed, you have access to more upgrades to help you escape with your loot and life.

2) LateJoin

This mod can increase your crew count mid-game (Image via semiwork)

Mod link: LateJoin

Ad

While you can join a party and start together, there is no way for you to catch up with your friends if they deployed early. This mod will allow any player to join an ongoing game instead of waiting for others to return to the lobby.

Also read: Is REPO on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S?

This is convenient for busy people while the rest are gearing up for another run. If your crew is a man down, anyone can join in and fill the void to help haul more stuff.

Ad

3) DeathHeadHopper

Even in death, you can still help your buddies out (Image via semiwork)

Mod link: DeathHeadHopper

Ad

Death is a possibility in this game, and if you were unfortunate enough to be killed by a pursuing monster, your best bet is to wait for an ally to find your remains and resurrect you. With this mod, you can still move around as a severed head and link up with your friends to inform them you are now in the afterlife.

Also read: The tumble launch upgrade in REPO, explained

Ad

This mod gives downed players something to do instead of waiting for their friends to reach the extraction point or suffer the same fate. While the game wasn't designed to inform you if your friends are down, which adds a bit of a thrill to the experience, this mod can let others know if you are doing just fine or are no longer with them.

4) MorePlayers

More players means more fun (Image via semiwork)

Mod link: MorePlayers

Ad

The maximum player count in a single REPO lobby is six, and that sounds plenty already considering the threats you are about to face. With this mod installed, you can increase the player count and give the monsters a run for their money. This mod is perfect for a large group of friends with plans to play the game in a single run.

Also read: The extra jump upgrade in REPO, explained

Ad

If you have more people in your crew, you can cover more ground and have enough manpower to take on different monsters. It is worth noting that this could still lead to chaotic moments, but there is no better way to play this game than with friends.

5) MoreHead

Character customization in the base game has been lacking (Image via semiwork)

Mod link: MoreHead

Ad

You and your friends start as identical sentient beings, and the only way to tell one from the other is by checking the color. semiwork may add more customization features once the game has left the early access phase, but this mod is a perfect alternative for the time being.

Also read: The sprint speed upgrade in REPO, explained

While this can encourage players to bring out their creativity, this mod has gameplay benefits as well. You can easily determine which one of your allies is walking around if you have trouble recalling their assigned colors.

Ad

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rouvin Josef D. Quirimit Rouvin is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, focusing on news articles, editorials, listicles, and guides. His experience includes writing over 1209 articles for FandomWire.



Though he has a BS in Entrepreneurship, Rouvin kept his passion for writing — particularly about games — alive over the years.



He admires pro gamer and YouTuber Typical Gamer, particularly his GTA 5 mods and Fortnite coverage.



Rouvin likes to unwind by playing video games on his PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, watching movies, especially superhero films from the MCU and the rebooted DCU. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.