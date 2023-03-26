5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Sojourn

Overwatch 2 provides a variety of unique ways for players to not only synergize with each other but also showcase the exceptional potential of all the heroes they have on their roster. With gameplay transitioning to 5v5, team-play and synergy have become the core mechanics that drive the game. It is of utmost importance to be in sync to ensure that your team emerges victorious in fights.

While some configurations can be hit-or-miss, oftentimes there are always means for teammates to coordinate together. With the release of Overwatch 2, Vivian "Sojourn" Chase also made her debut. She is a Damage hero on the roster who excels in fast-paced explosive gameplay.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 best heroes to partner up with Sojourn in Overwatch 2: Mercy, Ana, and more

Former Overwatch Captain, Sojourn, excels in the field with her mobility and heavy artillery. Her primary fire, Railgun, shoots high-speed projectile bullets that charge up her alternate fire by dealing damage. Its alternate fire charges up to a maximum of 100 energy, which has the potential to kill 200 HP heroes instantly along with a bullet or two from her primary fire.

Her kit also contains a crowd-control ability, Disruptor Shot, which slowly deals damage in a radius. Besides the amount of burst damage she can cause, her Power Slide enables her to have great mobility tool at her disposal. She can deal damage as well as use skills when she is sliding around and leaping with the ability.

Her ultimate, Overclock, is undoubtedly one of the best in the game. Railgun starts charging immediately as Overclock is activated and can be used consecutively to shoot at people with a 100 charge.

Here are five heroes that aid Sojourn in decimating the battlegrounds in Overwatch 2.

1) Mercy

Mercy is the ultimate support for any Damage hero in Overwatch 2. She excels in providing healing and damage buffs with her Caduceus Staff. Her entire kit revolves around enabling her Damage counterparts to perform better than they would without her.

Sojourn can, with the help of Mercy’s 30% damage buff, be a menace on the battlefield. Her already powerful kit lets her take duels with ease. Mercy’s mobility also allows her to follow the other around, letting her do the heavy lifting while she provides the necessary support this veteran requires.

2) Ana

Ana, Overwatch 2’s evergreen Support hero, maximizes Sojourn’s potential on the field. With her Biotic Rifle, she can make sure that the latter's health remains topped up as she beams through her enemies. The key to pairing them together requires a fair bit of positioning knowledge.

Ana’s Biotic Grenade and a combination of Disruptor Shot is a great initiating tool for the duo to engage in a fight. Sojourn being Nano-Boosted when she Overclocks demonstrates the lethality of the duo. She harnesses the potential to obliterate the entire team and turn the tides of the game. Ana’s support can help her go all-in on her targets without much hesitation.

3) Doomfist

Doomfist arguably holds a spot for being one of the best initiators in Overwatch 2. His aggressive abilities, such as Rocket Punch and Seismic Slam, provide opportunities to flush out enemies behind cover. This is where Sojourn shines as she can punish anyone out of position when synergizing with Doomfist with her aggressive kit.

With proper coordination, he can maximize her potential on the field. He is the ideal Tank for an aggressive Sojourn. With their mobility and damage output, this duo is definitely a nightmare to deal with.

4) Winston

Much like Doomfist, Winston's ability to initiate fights with his mobile kit in Overwatch 2 is essential in pairing with Sojourn. A Tank like Winston demands a lot of attention and space whenever he dives in. Winston can charge in with his Jump Pack, distracting the enemy team and dealing some damage.

With that cue, Sojourn can also dive in with Winston and use her lethal kit to burst down the enemies. Her Disruptor Shot, being AoE, aids Winston in finishing up eliminations.

Sojourn and Winston demand a very fast-paced playstyle. It requires quite a bit of mechanical skill to execute proper dives and communication is of utmost importance. This duo has the potential to be very dominant in the right hands.

5) Genji

Genji is the best Damage hero to complement Sojourn. His high mobility covers a lot of the latter's weaknesses that other heroes can’t.

Genji is one of the best initiators on the Damage roster for Overwatch 2. His ability to easily surf through the high ground and maintain map control allows for a lot of high-synergy situations. This duo can have an explosive playstyle with little to no consequence. Their hypermobility and potential to burst down damage makes them an ideal pair.

Genji’s ultimate, Dragonblade, and Sojourn’s Disruptor Shot are a great combination of their abilities to showcase their synergy. If these two are on track, they can easily dish out high damage numbers and secure kills with utmost ease.

Sojourn is an excellent damage-dealing hero who can fit into any team composition. A lot of Sojourn’s utility relies on the player’s mechanical skill.

They can choose to pair these top five picks with Sojourn to utilize their kits with maximum efficiency. In Overwatch 2, team-play is much more rewarding than any solo play and can often be the turning point of any game.

