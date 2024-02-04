If you want to save Metropolis, you must unlock the best skills/talents in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, which can be accessed under the Talents tab. All four playable characters have their own set of talents, and investing in them will greatly affect your experience. Picking the right skills will drastically improve your gameplay experience in this title.

This article will show you the best skills to unlock first for each of the playable characters in the game.

Here are the best skills to unlock first in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Task Force X as seen in the game. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

All four playable characters in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League are good at different things. So, upgrading skills or talents will have different effects on the gameplay. While King Shark is more of a tanky character who excels at close to medium range, Deadshot is a sniper who excels at mid to long range encounters.

Then we have Harley Quinn, the Queen of close-range combat, who is efficient with pistols, submachine guns, and miniguns. Lastly, Captain Boomerang is a jack of all trades and can use shotguns and SMGs for close range. He can also use sniper rifles for mid to long range encounters. We'll be starting this list off with King Shark

Best starter skills for King Shark in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

King Shark is colossal! (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Picking the right skills for King Shark can turn him into a heavy-hitting tank for your team. Here are the best starter skills for King Shark in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League:

Firearm Aptitude (Tier 2) - Increases the damage for all firearms by 20%.

- Increases the damage for all firearms by 20%. Ocean Blessing (Tier 1) - Activates after 5x combo, boosts chances for Shield Harvest by 10% and damage dealt by Melee attacks by 20%.

- Activates after 5x combo, boosts chances for Shield Harvest by 10% and damage dealt by Melee attacks by 20%. Strong Swimmer (Tier 2) - Apex Jump and King Shark's Vertical Launch are both boosted by 25%.

It could be argued that King Shark is the strongest of all the members of Task Force-X. His strength in battle and fluid traversal offer an action-packed, fluid combat experience.

Best starter skills for Deadshot in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Even Deadshot, the greatest marksman, can't outrun The Flash. (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Investing in the correct skills for Deadshot can drastically improve your experience with his sniper rifle. If you're still in the early stages, these are the best skills for Deadshot Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League:

Sniper (Tier 1) - Only activates after a 5x combo, grants 25% damage to all firearms, and % shields also get recharged for every critical counter.

- Only activates after a 5x combo, grants 25% damage to all firearms, and % shields also get recharged for every critical counter. Sniper Rifle Specialist (Tier 3) - A 10x combo is the minimum for activation; critical hits with sniper rifles will always cause bleeding, causing 50% of the damage dealt over 10 seconds.

- A 10x combo is the minimum for activation; critical hits with sniper rifles will always cause bleeding, causing 50% of the damage dealt over 10 seconds. Perfect Form (Tier 1) - Activates at a 5x combo, boosts damage reduction by 25% and Shield Overcharge by 50%.

Holding true to his identity as a former military marksman, Deadshot is a master of the long-range. Upgrading his skills can increase damage and your chances of landing critical hits.

Best starter skills for Captain Boomerang in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Captain Boomerang (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

If you feel like Captain Boomerang's shotguns don't pack enough of a punch, you might not have the right skills for them. If you're just starting out, here are the best skills for Captain Boomerang in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League:

Jackpot (Tier 1) - After a 5x combo firearm damage is boosted by 20%, also Critical Counters will now have a 50% chance of making enemies Shield Harvestable.

- After a 5x combo firearm damage is boosted by 20%, also Critical Counters will now have a 50% chance of making enemies Shield Harvestable. Boomsticks (Tier 2) - Damage for all shotguns is increased by 10%, and Shield Harvest chance is also increased by 10%

- Damage for all shotguns is increased by 10%, and Shield Harvest chance is also increased by 10% Flying Boomerang (Tier 1) - Every time you use the speed force gauntlet, Damage Reduction goes up by 20% for five seconds.

Equipped with a speed force gauntlet, Captain Boomerang can run circles around his enemies. Moreover, he can also deal devastating damage with his boomerangs and shotguns.

Best starter skills for Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Harley Quinn (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Picking the right skills will help you get the most out of her deadly pistols and baseball bat. So, here are the best starter skills for Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League:

Untouchable (Tier 1) - After a 5x combo, Shield Harvest chance is boosted by 25%, and Shield capacity is also boosted by 20%.

- After a 5x combo, Shield Harvest chance is boosted by 25%, and Shield capacity is also boosted by 20%. Traumatic Experience (Tier 2) - Enemies hit with a melee do 50% less damage and take 25% more damage for firearms for 15 seconds.

- Enemies hit with a melee do 50% less damage and take 25% more damage for firearms for 15 seconds. Handy Hand Cannons (Tier 3) - After a 10x combo, all Pistol Critical Hits will apply the Bleed status effect, which deals with 40% of the damage the bullet deals over 10 seconds.

Harley Quinn can easily rip through most opponents, considering the fight is taking place in close quarters. She is a menace with her baseball bat, and she even has Batman's grappling hook, which only adds to the fun and chaos.

