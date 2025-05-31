Differences between Runes and Murk in Elden Ring Nightreign, explained

Runes and Murk in Elden Ring Nightreign aren’t the same thing. Both are currencies, but they’re used in different ways, earned through separate systems, and tied to distinct parts of the game. Understanding how they work is key to getting stronger and not wasting your resources early on.

Here are the differences between the currencies in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Differences explained: Runes and Murk in Elden Ring Nightreign

How a Roundtable Hold looks in Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

In Elden Ring Nightreign, you earn Runes during expeditions. You get it if you kill enemies, and beating a boss gets you more. That hasn’t changed much from the original Elden Ring. You spend Runes to level up mid-run or grab supplies like Smithing Stones.

Murk, on the other hand, is a completely different aspect that Nightreign introduces. It has nothing to do with leveling or powering up mid-run. You can’t spend it on the field. It’s all about upgrades and unlocks back at the Roundtable Hold, in between expeditions. You’ll earn it after every run, win or lose, and that’s what makes it valuable. It’s your long-term progress currency.

Runes disappear on death — Murk doesn’t

A big part of the difference is how safe each one is. Runes vanish when you die. If you don’t recover them from your bloodstain, they’re gone for good. Murk isn’t like that. Whether you finish a run or get wiped out halfway through, you still return to the Hold with a pocketful of Murk.

That makes it somewhat comforting. You know you’ll always make some progress, no matter how poorly the expedition goes. Runes, however, punish you for dying unless you’re quick and careful.

Runes come quickly — Murk comes slowly

It’s also about pace. You’ll earn hundreds or thousands of Runes per expedition, depending on how much ground you cover and how many enemies you kill. You can get them just from wandering, looting corpses, and fighting random mobs. Split off from your co-op team, cover more ground, and you all get the shared bonus — every enemy anyone kills helps the whole squad's rune count go up.

But Murk doesn’t drop during runs. You only get it after the run ends. That’s it. And even then, you get more if you do well, less if you wipe early. You can top it off by selling Relics at the Relic Rites menu, but you can’t grind it the same way you grind Runes. That makes it more limited — and way more valuable.

Murk gets you cosmetics and upgrades

Small Jar Bazaar in Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

When it comes to spending, the currencies don’t even overlap. Runes are for gameplay survival, helping you buff your stats and grab essentials for your expedition. Murk, on the other hand, is for long-term perks and flexes. Head to the Small Jar Bazaar in the Roundtable Hold, and you can spend it on things like skins, cosmetics, and useful hold-based unlocks.

Some of the skins like Darkness Outfits in the game are locked behind massive Murk prices — we’re talking up to 35,000. That’s not something you casually earn. You’ve got to save up over multiple expeditions. Runes might help you beat a boss, but Murk will make your build and style stand out long-term.

Relics can be turned into Murk

One last major difference: you can’t sell anything for Runes in Nightreign. No shops will take your junk in return for more leveling fuel. That option is just gone. But if you want more Murk, and you’ve got useless Relics lying around, there’s a menu for that. Head to Relic Rites, scroll past your characters, and find the Sell tab.

Relics sell for a few hundred Murk apiece, sometimes more if rare. But be careful. Once they’re gone, they’re gone — and a Relic that looks useless today might be clutch for a future build.

