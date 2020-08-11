GTA Online Los Santos Summer Special Update: What time does it go live?

GTA Online has been one of the biggest moneymakers for Rockstar Games and undoubtedly one of their most financially successful endeavours. Over the years, GTA Online has evolved considerably, so much so that it is barely recognizable from the state of the game at launch.

It baffles players when they are reminded that Heists weren't initially part of GTA Online during launch and were added in a later update. Such has been the significance of content updates, and players expect Rockstar to come through with regular significant content updates.

However, bringing about huge content drops and changes to an Online game can be extremely taxing, and for a studio like Rockstar Games, they are bound to be working on other bigger projects simultaneously.

While other games in the same vein as GTA Online such as Fortnite, Warzone and Apex Legends follow the 'Seasons' route and introduce new content during a new Season, GTA Online does not follow a strict schedule or calendar.

When does the GTA Online Summer Update go live?

Here are the timezones for the #GTAOnline Summer DLC update to come in just hours away. pic.twitter.com/lCUeXPPp8m — GTA News 😷 RockstarINTEL.com (@GTAonlineNews) August 11, 2020

Recently, Rockstar announced two updates to GTA Online planned for 2020. One of them is expected to go live today i.e. August 11, and players are eager to know the release time of the update. While it has not been confirmed by Rockstar, if the previous updates are anything to go by, then players have a fair idea of when exactly the update will go live.

The Los Santos Summer Special Update looks to add several new things to the game such as missions on the Super Yacht, a brand-new Adversary Mode in the Diamond Casino as well as an Open Wheel Race Creator.

The second update planned for GTA Online is likely to be set for a release during December, maybe even around the next-gen console launch. The update is being marketed as 'the biggest update to GTA Online ever'.

