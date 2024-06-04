How to synthesize Revival Inhaler potion to revive characters in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves's enchanting world is teeming with enemies and unique attack patterns. As you increase your Union Level and SOL3 Phase, you will meet high-level enemies with more aggressive patterns and massive damage. If you don't dodge or counterattack certain moves, these enemies can easily obliterate your active party member.
If you cannot teleport to a Resonance Nexus, simply use Revival Inhaler potions to revive your downed member and continue the fight. There are two sources to stock some Revival Inhaler potions in Wuthering Waves and this article will cover everything you need to know about them.
How to get Revival Inhaler potions in Wuthering Waves?
Revival Inhaler potions are supply items that can be used immediately to revive a downed character. These come in four different rarities in Wuthering Waves:
- Basic Revival Inhaler
- Medium Revival Inhaler
- Advanced Revival Inhaler
- Premium Revival Inhaler
Basic Revival Inhaler is the easiest and most recommended supply item players should keep in their inventory. Premium inhalers will generally perform better but require much more resources. Unless you have enough materials, stick with Basic Revival Inhalers. Players can use the synthesizer to make more of these potions.
Teleport to the northeast Resonance Beacon to interact with the Synthesizer. You will need the following materials to make Revival Inhaler potions:
Basic Revival Inhaler
- Noctemint x2
Medium Revival Inhaler
- Base Fluid x1
- Noctemint x2
Advanced Revival Inhaler
- Fluid Stabilizer x1
- Honeysuckle x3
Premium Revival Inhaler
- Reach an Expert Pharmacist to unlock the recipe
In the current version, you can also visit Shifang Pharmacy to buy Basic Revival Inhalers. This shop is located on the bottom floor of Jinzhou where you can purchase a potion in exchange for 3000 Shell Credits.
How to farm materials to synthesize Revival Inhaler potions
If you are out of materials to make Revival Inhalers, visit Shifang Pharmacy to buy the necessary amount of synthesis materials in exchange for 1000 Shell Credits per piece. Those who want to collect tons of synthesis materials for the inhalers can refer to interactive maps or video guides to harvest them.
How to use Revival Inhaler potions in Wuthering Waves
As mentioned earlier, Revival Inhalers can revive downed characters in the party. This will certainly come in handy when one of your party members becomes unconscious during combat or when you want to fast-travel to a Resonance Nexus.
You can use the Revival Inhaler potions directly from the inventory by tapping on the downed character. Note that the Revival Inhalers will go under a 60-second cooldown once used.
