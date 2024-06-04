How to synthesize Revival Inhaler potion to revive characters in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves's enchanting world is teeming with enemies and unique attack patterns. As you increase your Union Level and SOL3 Phase, you will meet high-level enemies with more aggressive patterns and massive damage. If you don't dodge or counterattack certain moves, these enemies can easily obliterate your active party member.

If you cannot teleport to a Resonance Nexus, simply use Revival Inhaler potions to revive your downed member and continue the fight. There are two sources to stock some Revival Inhaler potions in Wuthering Waves and this article will cover everything you need to know about them.

How to get Revival Inhaler potions in Wuthering Waves?

You can make different types of Revival Inhalers (Image via Kuro Games)

Revival Inhaler potions are supply items that can be used immediately to revive a downed character. These come in four different rarities in Wuthering Waves:

Basic Revival Inhaler

Medium Revival Inhaler

Advanced Revival Inhaler

Premium Revival Inhaler

Basic Revival Inhaler is the easiest and most recommended supply item players should keep in their inventory. Premium inhalers will generally perform better but require much more resources. Unless you have enough materials, stick with Basic Revival Inhalers. Players can use the synthesizer to make more of these potions.

Location of Synthesizer (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the northeast Resonance Beacon to interact with the Synthesizer. You will need the following materials to make Revival Inhaler potions:

Basic Revival Inhaler

Noctemint x2

Medium Revival Inhaler

Base Fluid x1

Noctemint x2

Advanced Revival Inhaler

Fluid Stabilizer x1

Honeysuckle x3

Premium Revival Inhaler

Reach an Expert Pharmacist to unlock the recipe

In the current version, you can also visit Shifang Pharmacy to buy Basic Revival Inhalers. This shop is located on the bottom floor of Jinzhou where you can purchase a potion in exchange for 3000 Shell Credits.

How to farm materials to synthesize Revival Inhaler potions

Location of Shifang Pharmacy (Image via Kuro Games)

If you are out of materials to make Revival Inhalers, visit Shifang Pharmacy to buy the necessary amount of synthesis materials in exchange for 1000 Shell Credits per piece. Those who want to collect tons of synthesis materials for the inhalers can refer to interactive maps or video guides to harvest them.

How to use Revival Inhaler potions in Wuthering Waves

Tap on the downed character and use the potion (Image via Kuro Games)

As mentioned earlier, Revival Inhalers can revive downed characters in the party. This will certainly come in handy when one of your party members becomes unconscious during combat or when you want to fast-travel to a Resonance Nexus.

You can use the Revival Inhaler potions directly from the inventory by tapping on the downed character. Note that the Revival Inhalers will go under a 60-second cooldown once used.

