New Apex Legends finisher bug crashes entire game server

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified May 10, 2025 08:36 GMT
New Apex Legends finisher bug explained (Image via EA)

Apex Legends Season 25 released on May 6, 2025, and is already under scrutiny owing to its numerous bugs. One major issue has recently been discovered by players, and it involves quitting during a finisher in-game. This makes the game completely unplayable as it crashes the entire server, affecting all the players in the lobby.

Having said that, here is everything you need to know about the new finisher bug in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends plagued with new finisher bug, crashes entire server

Apex Legends is currently facing a major problem, where an entire server crashes if an enemy player quits during a finisher. This is currently making the game unplayable for players who are unaware of the problem. Those already affected by the same are restraining themselves from using finishers in the game.

The error message that shows is “Server Shutting Down - Internal Server Error.” This means that it is most likely a server-side issue and requires official intervention for a definite fix. No client-side measures are likely to help players in any way.

This is not the first time Apex has faced such issues after an update. The game is notorious for crashing out after every major update, making the players justifiably frustrated. Moreover, an issue like this means that you get thrown out of almost every single match, to the point where you sometimes do not get to play the game at all.

This covers everything you need to know about the new finisher bug in Apex Legends. Although there has not been any official fix released yet, the developers will likely provide a solution pretty soon.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
