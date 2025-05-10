New Apex Legends finisher bug crashes entire game server

Apex Legends Season 25 released on May 6, 2025, and is already under scrutiny owing to its numerous bugs. One major issue has recently been discovered by players, and it involves quitting during a finisher in-game. This makes the game completely unplayable as it crashes the entire server, affecting all the players in the lobby.

Ad

Having said that, here is everything you need to know about the new finisher bug in Apex Legends.

Also read: Arenas LTM in AL: How to play, tips, best weapons, and more

Apex Legends plagued with new finisher bug, crashes entire server

Apex Legends is currently facing a major problem, where an entire server crashes if an enemy player quits during a finisher. This is currently making the game unplayable for players who are unaware of the problem. Those already affected by the same are restraining themselves from using finishers in the game.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The error message that shows is “Server Shutting Down - Internal Server Error.” This means that it is most likely a server-side issue and requires official intervention for a definite fix. No client-side measures are likely to help players in any way.

This is not the first time Apex has faced such issues after an update. The game is notorious for crashing out after every major update, making the players justifiably frustrated. Moreover, an issue like this means that you get thrown out of almost every single match, to the point where you sometimes do not get to play the game at all.

Ad

Check out: AL Season 25: All Ranked changes, new Ranked ladder, and more

This covers everything you need to know about the new finisher bug in Apex Legends. Although there has not been any official fix released yet, the developers will likely provide a solution pretty soon.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shrayan Mitra Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.



When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.