There are 10 weapon types in Oblivion Remastered, and you can choose whichever fits your playstyle. Of course, some will work better than others depending on Attributes, Birthsigns, and Skills you've chosen, but you are still free to use any weapon you see fit.

In this article, I'll be listing down the weapon types in Oblivion Remastered and ranking them based on utility. Some of them may be more useful to you than they were to me. That's fine. Differences in opinion are welcome.

All weapon types in Oblivion Remastered: Ranked from worst to best

10) Warhammers

They are Blunt, two-handed weapons that deal some of the highest melee damage. However, they are also the heaviest and slowest of Blunt weapons, but compensate for it with superior stagger potential as well as Fatigue damage. In short, you can bonk enemies on their head to discombobulate and tire them out. As such, Warhammers are ranked last on the list.

9) Maces

Maces are decent melee weapons (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Maces are Blunt weapons that rely on Strength to deal damage. They can be used to "crush" and "smash" opponents. They are faster than Warhammers and much lighter, with reduced reach. However, their damage output is rather similar. If you're planning to create a character, emphasizing Strength and Endurance, Maces are the perfect weapon for the job.

8) Bows and Arrows

I have nothing against ranged players. Doing trick shots with the Bows and Arrows is arguably rather cool, but the damage output just doesn't cut it. Yes, when used in a stealth build (Sneak or Illusion), you can deal some decent damage (x3), but not in every situation.

If you get rushed, let's say by Goblins, during the Quest to get Chillrend, Bows and Arrows are going to be rendered useless. I'm not saying don't use them if given the perfect opportunity, but I wouldn't suggest you rely on them completely, unless you want to creep about the entire playthrough.

7) Battle Axes

Out of all the weapon types in Oblivion Remastered, Battle Axes are (to me at least) the second perfect Blunt weapon for close-quarters combat that can be used by Strength builds. The base damage is often higher than War Axes and offers better armor penetration.

That said, this all comes at the cost of a slower swing speed. They are one-handed, which means they pair well with a shield, so that should give you enough means to protect yourself.

6) Staves

Staves are severely limited by their charge mechanic. Once it runs out, you'll be a sitting wizard. However, on the other hand, the ability to cast Spells without Magicka is a huge advantage. It could come in handy for builds such as Stealth-Mage, Conjuration Mage, and Battlemage. Arguably, Destruction Staves are the most lethal ones in-game.

5) Claymores

Claymores are rather slow, but deal decent damage (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Sportskeeda Gaming)

It's hard to advocate the usage of Claymore, but it's not one of the worst weapon types in Oblivion Remastered either. They are slow, but powerful two-handed swords with good reach. High base damage, but at the cost of swinging much slower than other Blades.

If you have focused on Heavy Armor, Strength, and Endurance, Claymores are perfect for you. They are brilliant to deal with large crowds, and with you "turtling", you won't need to defend yourself. Just ensure that you can repair your equipment effectively, as you'll be having to do a lot of it.

4) War Axes

If you're anything like me, you'll agree that War Axes are perhaps one of the best weapon types in Oblivion Remastered. These one-handed Blunt weapons offer a balance between speed and damage without any major tradeoffs. They excel when used against armored opponents and pair well with a shield.

3) Longswords

Longswords are the most iconic of weapon types in Oblivion Remastered. Striking a delicate balance between Shortswords and Claymores, they offer good damage with decent attack speed. Owing to it being a one-handed weapon, it can be used both offensively and defensively with a shield.

2) Daggers

Do you like sneaking about in the shadows and stabbing unsuspecting opponents? If the answer is yes, Daggers are made for you. They are the highest and fastest of all weapon types in Oblivion Remastered. What they lack in base damage is made up for in speed. If you have a stealth build, this will be your weapon of choice. Owing to the minimal weight, your Fatigue won't drain rapidly either.

1) Shortswords

Out of all the weapon types in Oblivion Remastered, Shortswords are arguably the best. They combine speed and damage to become the perfect one-handed killing weapon. They also have pretty cool animations. You can't dual-wield Shortswords, but you can use a shield or Spell in your off-hand. Restoration Spells work brilliantly with this setup.

That's my take on weapon types in Oblivion Remastered. As mentioned, you are free to disagree if the ranking conflicts with your playstyle or character build. In any case, since your character can use any weapon, there's no restriction in place, and as such, the ranking is of no consequence.

