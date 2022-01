Roblox Bad Business Codes (January 2022)

Looking good in Roblox Bad Business takes time, effort, and a lot of credits. To earn credits, players have to invest time into matches. But there’s an alternative route.

Roblox codes are a viable second option. Redeem a few Roblox Bad Business codes, and you can collect a fair sum of credits right off the bat. You can also redeem codes for free cosmetic items like gun skins and gear.

Roblox Bad Business: Every working code for January 2022

As of January 2022, listed below are all working codes in Roblox Bad Business. It’s a healthy list, so collect the rewards while you still can:

TWENTYTWENTYTWO : Redeems for 2,000 Credits & Free Charms

: Redeems for 2,000 Credits & Free Charms MISTLETOE : Redeems for 2,000 Credits

: Redeems for 2,000 Credits AK47 : Redeems for 2,000 Credits

: Redeems for 2,000 Credits SBR : Redeems for 2,000 Credits

: Redeems for 2,000 Credits HALLOWVEMBER : Redeems for 2,000 Credits

: Redeems for 2,000 Credits SPOOKY21 : Redeems for 2,000 Credits

: Redeems for 2,000 Credits LEVELZERO : Redeems for 2,000 Credits

: Redeems for 2,000 Credits STARTER : Redeems for 2,000 Credits

: Redeems for 2,000 Credits SHRIKE : Redeems for 2,000 Credits

: Redeems for 2,000 Credits 2GUNS : Redeems for 2,000 Credits

: Redeems for 2,000 Credits ASR50 : Redeems for 2,000 Credits

: Redeems for 2,000 Credits wildaces : Redeems for a Wild Aces Charm

: Redeems for a Wild Aces Charm risen : Redeems for a Risen Charm

: Redeems for a Risen Charm doodledarko : Redeems for a Doodle Charm

: Redeems for a Doodle Charm GROZA : Redeems for 2,000 Credits

: Redeems for 2,000 Credits HONCHO : Redeems for 2,000 Credits

: Redeems for 2,000 Credits MYTHICAL : Redeems for free Credits

: Redeems for free Credits VOHEX : Redeems for a Free Charm

: Redeems for a Free Charm M249 : Redeems for free Credits

: Redeems for free Credits SKORPION : Redeems for free Credits

: Redeems for free Credits HOMESTEAD : Redeems for 2,000 Credits

: Redeems for 2,000 Credits TWOYEARS : Redeems for 2,000 Credits

: Redeems for 2,000 Credits Huz_Gaming : Redeems for Huz Gaming Charm

: Redeems for Huz Gaming Charm ZYLIC : Redeems for Zylic Charm

: Redeems for Zylic Charm theboys : Redeems for All Might Take skin

: Redeems for All Might Take skin kaching : Redeems for Free Exclusive Charm

: Redeems for Free Exclusive Charm unicorn : Redeems for VR GOGGLES Charm

: Redeems for VR GOGGLES Charm viking : Redeems for Bearded Muscle Charm

: Redeems for Bearded Muscle Charm doge : Redeems for Doge Charm

: Redeems for Doge Charm adoptme : Redeems for Adopt Me Stickers

: Redeems for Adopt Me Stickers mbu : Redeems for Bearded Muscle Charm

: Redeems for Bearded Muscle Charm juke : Redeems for BigBrainJuke Charm

: Redeems for BigBrainJuke Charm blue : Redeems for BlueGrassMonkey Charm

: Redeems for BlueGrassMonkey Charm fr0gs : Redeems for FreeTheFr0gs Charm

: Redeems for FreeTheFr0gs Charm godstatus : Redeems for GodStatus Charm

: Redeems for GodStatus Charm notvirtuo0z : Redeems for ImMinty Charm

: Redeems for ImMinty Charm gun : Redeems for Jup Charm

: Redeems for Jup Charm lecton : Redeems for Lecton Gaming Charm

: Redeems for Lecton Gaming Charm mulletmafia : Redeems for Mullets Charm

: Redeems for Mullets Charm pet : Redeems for PetrifyTV Charm

: Redeems for PetrifyTV Charm r2 : Redeems for R_2M Charm

: Redeems for R_2M Charm ruddevmedia : Redeems for Ruddev Media Charm

: Redeems for Ruddev Media Charm syn : Redeems for SynthesizeOG Charm

: Redeems for SynthesizeOG Charm xtrnal : Redeems forXtrnal Charm

: Redeems forXtrnal Charm Z_33 : Redeems for Zekro_3300 Charm

: Redeems for Zekro_3300 Charm zesty: Redeems for ZestyZoocumber Charm

Other than the gear, the most valuable reward is the free credits. Once you’ve redeemed those specifically, you’ll have a hefty sum of Credits to spend on in-game cosmetics like accessories, skins, and gun colors.

How to redeem Roblox Bad Business codes in-game

How in-game codes are redeemed (Image via Sportskeeda)

Considering how many codes are still active for Bad Business, the ideal way to redeem them now. Codes never stick around for long, and you can potentially miss out on some great, one-of-a-kind items.

Here’s how redeeming codes in Bad Business works:

Step 1: First, return to the main menu. Codes can’t be redeemed during a match.

Step 2: On the main menu, look in the lower-right corner. There are four menu icons in a row. Pick the one that resembles a gift.

Step 3: Enter a valid Roblox Bad Business code in the empty text box. They’re case-sensitive.

Step 4: Click the Redeem button to reap the rewards.

What is Roblox Bad Business?

Roblox Bad Business is a fun, addicting first-person shooter. And arguably one of the best-looking Roblox games around. Players are dropped into interestingly designed maps and join forces to take out the opposition.

Game modes can include team deathmatch, kill confirmed, gun game, and more.

