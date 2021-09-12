Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon is a game where players can build and customize their car dealership.

Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon has plenty of options for players to dig through from the types of cars sold, the layout, and the colors. Collecting cars, racing, roleplaying, and just driving around is the main focus of the game.

Of course, having the best dealership in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon requires a ton of money. For those just starting, you can get your dealership off the ground with several cash-filled promo codes.

Codes for Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon (September 2021)

A thumbnail for Car Dealership Tycoon. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

500MVISITS: Redeem this code for 50,000 Cash

Redeem this code for 50,000 Cash 350KLikes: Redeem this code for 50,000 Cash

Redeem this code for 50,000 Cash July2021: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash

Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash NewDealership: Redeem this code for 35,000 Cash

Redeem this code for 35,000 Cash 250KLikes: Redeem this code for 50,000 Cash

Redeem this code for 50,000 Cash Tstingray: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash

Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash FOXZIE: Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash

Expired Codes

Twitter5K : Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash NewUpdate : Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash YouTube25k : Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash Xmas2020 : Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash Year2021 : Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash HappyHolidays : Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash 250MVisits : Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash IceCharger : Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash 70Eggs : Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash BYEWINTER : Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash OldSchool : Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash WinterSeason : Redeem this code for 28,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 28,000 Cash 200MVISITS : Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash 1MilMembers: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash

Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash ICECOLD : Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash SpikeTires : Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash 300MPH+ : Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash 300MVISITS : Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash CLASSICS : Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash 35KSUBS : Redeem this code for 35,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 35,000 Cash 400MVISITS : Redeem this code for 40,000 Cash

: Redeem this code for 40,000 Cash Tstingray100k: Redeem this code for 100,000 Cash

How to redeem codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

The code redemption window in Car Dealership Tycoon. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Launch Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon and look to the top of the screen. Click the Settings button located to the left of the Money icon. This will open a new window with a text box.

In that text box, copy and paste the code you would like to enter. Confirm the entry, and you should be advised the Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon code was successful, and your Cash will increase.

