Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon is a game where players can build and customize their car dealership.
Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon has plenty of options for players to dig through from the types of cars sold, the layout, and the colors. Collecting cars, racing, roleplaying, and just driving around is the main focus of the game.
Of course, having the best dealership in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon requires a ton of money. For those just starting, you can get your dealership off the ground with several cash-filled promo codes.
Codes for Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon (September 2021)
Active Codes
- 500MVISITS: Redeem this code for 50,000 Cash
- 350KLikes: Redeem this code for 50,000 Cash
- July2021: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash
- NewDealership: Redeem this code for 35,000 Cash
- 250KLikes: Redeem this code for 50,000 Cash
- Tstingray: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash
- FOXZIE: Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash
Expired Codes
- Twitter5K: Redeem this code for 5,000 Cash
- NewUpdate: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash
- YouTube25k: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash
- Xmas2020: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash
- Year2021: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash
- HappyHolidays: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash
- 250MVisits: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash
- IceCharger: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash
- 70Eggs: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash
- BYEWINTER: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash
- OldSchool: Redeem this code for 25,000 Cash
- WinterSeason: Redeem this code for 28,000 Cash
- 200MVISITS: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash
- 1MilMembers: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash
- ICECOLD: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash
- SpikeTires: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash
- 300MPH+: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash
- 300MVISITS: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash
- CLASSICS: Redeem this code for 30,000 Cash
- 35KSUBS: Redeem this code for 35,000 Cash
- 400MVISITS: Redeem this code for 40,000 Cash
- Tstingray100k: Redeem this code for 100,000 Cash
How to redeem codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon
Launch Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon and look to the top of the screen. Click the Settings button located to the left of the Money icon. This will open a new window with a text box.
In that text box, copy and paste the code you would like to enter. Confirm the entry, and you should be advised the Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon code was successful, and your Cash will increase.