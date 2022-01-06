Roblox Legends of Speed codes (January 2022)

Roblox Legends of Speed has players attempting to reach speeds faster than the human body can ever hope to achieve. To meet that goal sooner, players should try using codes.

Promotional codes are an excellent incentive for players to keep playing. Many of the most popular games have codes, including Legends of Speed. Codes can be redeemed for neat items, free in-game currency, and special rewards.

Here’s every Legends of Speed code available right now.

Roblox Legends of Speed: Valid codes for the month of January 2022

As of January 2022, Legends of Speed has a fair amount of codes ready to be redeemed. The codes are as follows:

speedchampion000 : Redeems for 5,000 Gems

: Redeems for 5,000 Gems racer300 : Redeems for 300 Steps

: Redeems for 300 Steps SPRINT250 : Redeems for 250 Steps

: Redeems for 250 Steps hyper250 : Redeems for 250 Steps

: Redeems for 250 Steps legends500 : Redeems for 500 Gems

: Redeems for 500 Gems sparkles300 : Redeems for 300 Gems

: Redeems for 300 Gems launch200: Redeems for 200 Gems

Gems are the most valuable reward you’ll get from this month’s codes. These can be traded for strong pets. Even having just one pet following can increase Steps and Gems exponentially.

On top of redeeming codes, players can also unlock an in-game chest for more free goodies. However, to unlock the group rewards chest, players have to join the Scriptbloxian Studios Roblox group first.

Steps to redeem Legends of Speed codes

The in-game codes menu (Image via Sportskeeda)

With this month’s list of codes looking healthy in Legends of Speed, they should be used as soon as possible. Take too long, codes will expire, and you’ll lose out on free stuff. Log in and launch Legends of Speed, then follow these steps:

Step 1: You’ll see several menu options on the right-hand side. Choose the blue one with the Twitter icon.

Step 2: Input a valid Legends of Speed code into the text box. Legends of Speed codes are not case-sensitive.

Step 3: Hit the Redeem button to collect the rewards, and they’ll automatically appear in your inventory.

What is Legends of Speed?

Like Jumping Legends, Roblox Legends of Speed focuses on a straightforward task: running at ludicrous speeds. It capitalizes on the act of running by placing various collectibles around different zones.

Players can get together to race one another and even bring pets along for the event. It’s an inoffensive Roblox game for kids.

