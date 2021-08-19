Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes (August 2021)

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 is one of the most popular games of all time on the platform.
Players join with a role given to them. They are either innocent, a Sheriff, or the murderer. The goal is to out the murderer and get rid of them before they do the same to the rest of the lobby.
Murder Mystery 2 is super fun for a group of Roblox friends. It also has a long history of promotional codes for Roblox players to redeem that provide a variety of rewards.
Codes for Roblox Murder Myster 2 (August 2021)
Unfortunately, as of August 2021, all Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes have expired. There are no active ones that you can redeem at this point in time, but fans are hopeful there will be some soon.
Oftentimes, Roblox developers will make expired codes active again. Be on the lookout for that to take place. There is a long list of expired Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes that may give you prizes if they are made to work once more.
Those expired codes are:
- COMB4T2: Redeem this code for the Combat II Knife
- PR1SM: Redeem this code for the Prism Knife
- AL3X: Redeem this code for the Alex Knife
- C0RL: Redeem this code for the Corl Knife
- D3NIS: Redeem this code for the Denis Knife
- SK3TCH: Redeem this code for the Sketchy Knife
- SUB0: Redeem this code for the Sub Knife
- INF3CT3D: Redeem this code for the Infected Knife
- G003Y: Redeem this code for the Goo Knife
- R3PT1L3: Redeem this code for the Reptile Knife
- SK00L: Redeem this code for the Skool Knife
- PATR1CK: Redeem this code for the Patrick Knife
- 2015: Redeem this code for the 2015 Knife
- G1FT3D: Redeem this code for the Gifted Knife
- TH3N3XTL3V3L: Redeem this code for the TNL Knife
- N30N: Redeem this code for the Neon Knife
- HW2017: Redeem this code for the Pumpkin Pet
If they do become active again in Roblox Murder Mystery 2, you can redeem them right in the game.
Click on your inventory on the left side of the screen. In the bottom right corner of that screen, you can copy and paste the code. Click redeem to receive that reward.
