Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes (August 2021)

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 is one of the most popular games of all time on the platform.

Players join with a role given to them. They are either innocent, a Sheriff, or the murderer. The goal is to out the murderer and get rid of them before they do the same to the rest of the lobby.

Murder Mystery 2 is super fun for a group of Roblox friends. It also has a long history of promotional codes for Roblox players to redeem that provide a variety of rewards.

Codes for Roblox Murder Myster 2 (August 2021)

Unfortunately, as of August 2021, all Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes have expired. There are no active ones that you can redeem at this point in time, but fans are hopeful there will be some soon.

Oftentimes, Roblox developers will make expired codes active again. Be on the lookout for that to take place. There is a long list of expired Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes that may give you prizes if they are made to work once more.

Those expired codes are:

COMB4T2: Redeem this code for the Combat II Knife

Redeem this code for the Combat II Knife PR1SM: Redeem this code for the Prism Knife

Redeem this code for the Prism Knife AL3X: Redeem this code for the Alex Knife

Redeem this code for the Alex Knife C0RL: Redeem this code for the Corl Knife

Redeem this code for the Corl Knife D3NIS: Redeem this code for the Denis Knife

Redeem this code for the Denis Knife SK3TCH: Redeem this code for the Sketchy Knife

Redeem this code for the Sketchy Knife SUB0: Redeem this code for the Sub Knife

Redeem this code for the Sub Knife INF3CT3D: Redeem this code for the Infected Knife

Redeem this code for the Infected Knife G003Y: Redeem this code for the Goo Knife

Redeem this code for the Goo Knife R3PT1L3: Redeem this code for the Reptile Knife

Redeem this code for the Reptile Knife SK00L: Redeem this code for the Skool Knife

Redeem this code for the Skool Knife PATR1CK: Redeem this code for the Patrick Knife

Redeem this code for the Patrick Knife 2015: Redeem this code for the 2015 Knife

Redeem this code for the 2015 Knife G1FT3D: Redeem this code for the Gifted Knife

Redeem this code for the Gifted Knife TH3N3XTL3V3L: Redeem this code for the TNL Knife

Redeem this code for the TNL Knife N30N: Redeem this code for the Neon Knife

Redeem this code for the Neon Knife HW2017: Redeem this code for the Pumpkin Pet

If they do become active again in Roblox Murder Mystery 2, you can redeem them right in the game.

Click on your inventory on the left side of the screen. In the bottom right corner of that screen, you can copy and paste the code. Click redeem to receive that reward.

