Roblox Murder Mystery 2 song codes (November 2021)

If players want to spice up their game or Roblox Murder Mystery 2, there are dozens of music codes to use. These can be punched into the radio and played immediately from one's own unique music playlist. What's great is how diverse the song codes are, so there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Here are 30 of the greatest hits players can listen to right now.
Roblox Murder Mystery 2 comes with great songs
The song names and their codes are as follows:
- Murder Mystery 2 Song!: 1445540484
- The World Was Wide Enough - Hamilton: 365222143
- Strong Ncs: 1324272244
- Minecraft Theme (Remix): 2843099464
- WWE Theme Stone Cold - Disturbed Theme "AUSTIN": 145236925
- Steampianist - The Great Trump Wall: 553918321
- Dj - ???? (boosted): 2764744822
- BTS - 'NOT TODAY': 2506768571
- Nightcore - Hall Of Fame: 242912353
- Nightcore Fight Song: 296432332
- Headbone Feat. Jabu Rollin' In The Rearview BASSBO: 1315538700
- A Boogie- Jungle (Bass Boosted): 505173068
- You Reposted In The Wrong Ussr: 1364457541
- Dynoro - In My Mind (Serzo Remix): 3103135665
- You Are A Pirate [ FULL ]: 145831058
- SCARLXRD - WEDNESDAY: 1050734494
- Juice Wrld Chimp (all Rights To Juice Wrld): 2185273091
- Billie Eilish - Idontwannabeyouanymore: 2545193975
- Lil Uzi Vert - That Way: 4749587176
- Sabrina Carpenter - Why: 906846063
- 6IX9INE - GUMMO: 1097682145
- LIL TECCA RANSOM : 3485489615
- Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree (Trap Remix): 1256121274
- Hayki - B1R: 1240945301
- SpongeBob Fun Song Trap Remix: 595184241
- The Mandalorian Theme: 4497874494
- The Devil Within - Digital Daggers : 260162034
- FLE$H EVTA - Undaground Necromancer: 1473366050
- Billie Eilish - My Stxrange Addxiction: 3016589018
- Five Nights At Freddy's 1 Living Tombstone FAST: 333975804
Roblox Murder Mystery 2: How to use song codes
Now that players have a healthy list of song codes in their favorite horror game, it is time to put them to good use. It may seem daunting at first, but once players use the code, they never have to do it again.
- Step 1: Head over to Roblox, log in, and launch Roblox Murder Mystery 2.
- Step 2: In the bottom-left corner, players will see the Radio menu. Select it.
- Step 3: In the Radio menu, input the song code and select “Add.”
Note: Players have to buy the radio for 475 Robux.