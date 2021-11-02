Roblox Murder Mystery 2 song codes (November 2021)

If players want to spice up their game or Roblox Murder Mystery 2, there are dozens of music codes to use. These can be punched into the radio and played immediately from one's own unique music playlist. What's great is how diverse the song codes are, so there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Here are 30 of the greatest hits players can listen to right now.

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 comes with great songs

Fill that music playlist with awesome songs. (Image via Roblox)

The song names and their codes are as follows:

Murder Mystery 2 Song!: 1445540484

The World Was Wide Enough - Hamilton: 365222143

Strong Ncs: 1324272244

Minecraft Theme (Remix): 2843099464

WWE Theme Stone Cold - Disturbed Theme "AUSTIN": 145236925

Steampianist - The Great Trump Wall: 553918321

Dj - ???? (boosted): 2764744822

BTS - 'NOT TODAY': 2506768571

Nightcore - Hall Of Fame: 242912353

Nightcore Fight Song: 296432332

Headbone Feat. Jabu Rollin' In The Rearview BASSBO: 1315538700

A Boogie- Jungle (Bass Boosted): 505173068

You Reposted In The Wrong Ussr: 1364457541

Dynoro - In My Mind (Serzo Remix): 3103135665

You Are A Pirate [ FULL ]: 145831058

SCARLXRD - WEDNESDAY: 1050734494

Juice Wrld Chimp (all Rights To Juice Wrld): 2185273091

Billie Eilish - Idontwannabeyouanymore: 2545193975

Lil Uzi Vert - That Way: 4749587176

Sabrina Carpenter - Why: 906846063

6IX9INE - GUMMO: 1097682145

LIL TECCA RANSOM : 3485489615

Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree (Trap Remix): 1256121274

Hayki - B1R: 1240945301

SpongeBob Fun Song Trap Remix: 595184241

The Mandalorian Theme: 4497874494

The Devil Within - Digital Daggers : 260162034

FLE$H EVTA - Undaground Necromancer: 1473366050

Billie Eilish - My Stxrange Addxiction: 3016589018

Five Nights At Freddy's 1 Living Tombstone FAST: 333975804

Roblox Murder Mystery 2: How to use song codes

You'll need a radio to play music. (Image via Roblox)

Now that players have a healthy list of song codes in their favorite horror game, it is time to put them to good use. It may seem daunting at first, but once players use the code, they never have to do it again.

Step 1 : Head over to Roblox, log in, and launch Roblox Murder Mystery 2.

Step 2 : In the bottom-left corner, players will see the Radio menu. Select it.

Step 3: In the Radio menu, input the song code and select “Add.”

Note: Players have to buy the radio for 475 Robux.

