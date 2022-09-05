Warzone Season 5: 10 best loadouts that are secret recipes for victory

Call of Duty: Warzone is a popular tactical battle royale game by Activision. It has a stunning collection of different types of weapons. From pistols to sniper rifles, and the iconic throwing knife to grenades, Warzone has something for everyone.

Every update brings about some balance changes to most weapons and makes way for new items to shine through, resulting in the emergence of a new meta. Such a change also came along with the Warzone Season 5 update.

This article will discuss some of the most effective loadouts in Warzone Season 5 right now.

Top 10 loadouts that unlock the secret to a flawless Warzone victory

1) KG M40 Regain loadout

The KG M40 is a widely used gun due to its tenacity and ability to fight at medium to long range efficiently. The weapon received some nerfs with the recent update but remains a competitive rifle in its class. It can still be picked but is not usually preferred since there are better rifles available.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: VDD 22G Padded

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drum

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The aforementioned loadout can be paired with any other SMG with the Fully Loaded perk, which can be swapped out for a better SMG found on the ground over time.

2) STG & MP40 loadout

The STG is a frequently used Warzone weapon, and is relatively easy to use with high stackable damage. It received a nerf which made its horizontal recoil increase a little, but it still remains a viable option. The changes did not make it unusable, but it is a little more tricky now to spray down at long range.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Perk 1: Nerves of Steel

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The MP40 did not directly receive any new buffs with this update, but other SMGs like the H4 Blixen did get nerfs, making the former a viable competitor in the class once again. The MP40 is an easy-to-use Warzone weapon and has decent damage paired up with a controllable recoil.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Kraunsnick 33mm Folding

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 2 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

Ammunition: Subsonic

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Perk 1: Perfectionist

Perk 2: Quick

3) UGM-8 & Blixen loadout

The UGM-8 is an excellent LMG weapon with a very attractive damage-to-range ratio. It can be used to cover teammates, or simply gun down enemies with its high magazine capacity. This weapon is incomparable right now and is a definite choice for the primary slot.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: Bernard XL214 738mm

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: Mercier WT Ancre

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Blixen remains a great pick for an SMG secondary slot. Despite getting nerfed, this Warzone weapon is still a solid option and does not feel straight-up unusable. It can still deal a lot of damage with an extended magazine and has a great fire-rate when it comes to taking close-range combat.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Karlsson 17” Custom

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed stock

Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

Ammunition: Subsonic

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Perk 1: Fleet

Perk 2: Quick

4) KG M40 & Armaguerra loadout

The KG M40 is a solid Warzone weapon once again, and can be considered for the primary slot with almost every loadout. The following setup is standard and the same as the one discussed above.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: VDD 22G Padded

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drum

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Armaguerra is still a very deadly Warzone weapon in the SMG class. Despite being nerfed, it has retained its position at the helm. Its fast fire-rate and ability to cause burst damage to enemies at a close range earns it a spot in any slot in numerous loadouts.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Botti 315mm CII

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Imerito SA Folding

Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Mags

Ammunition: Subsonic

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Perk 2: Quick

5) Vargo 52 & PPSh-41 loadout

The Vargo 52 remains one of the best non-Vanguard weapons in Warzone. It has a huge damage output and great fire-rate, thus being preferred for medium- to long-range combat. The weapon has emerged as a main meta throughout the game and substitutes for multiple weapons in its class.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 18.6” Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Magazine: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

The PPSh-41 is an insanely fast Warzone SMG in terms of fire-rate and mobility. It has low accuracy compared to its peers but compensates with its ability to empty its magazine into enemies faster than most. It is a preferred pick for close-range hip firing.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: ZAC 300mm

Optic: Kovalevskaya ISO3P

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

Ammunition: Subsonic

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Quick

6) Grau 5.56 & Marco 5 loadout

The Grau 5.56 meta is back and the community is very happy about it. It is one of the most iconic weapons in Warzone. It is not what it used to be, but it became a very competitive Warzone rifle after the recent update. It has a great fire-rate and good mobility along with satisfactory damage output.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel

Laser: Tac Laser -or- Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Magazine: 50 Round Mags

Marco saw a couple of nerfs and became a bit weaker than before the updates. However, it remains one of the most aggressive SMGs in its class. A perfect match for close-quarter combat and high damage output, it is a controllable SMG with a high fire-rate.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Botti 240mm VL

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Imerito FR

Underbarrel: M1915 Steady

Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums

Ammunition: Subsonic

Rear Grip: Taped grip

Perk 1: Gung-ho

Perk 2: Quick

7) XM4 & RA 225 loadout

The XM4 is one of the oldest and most used non-Vanguard weapons in Warzone. It has great base stats and stands as a consistent rifle. The accuracy of this Warzone weapon is high even without attachments and becomes more controllable at a longer range with the correct choice of attachments.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 13.5” Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 45 Rnd

The Warzone Season 5 update introduced the RA 225 SMG into the game, a heavily desired choice. The damage output is huge and the fire-rate is high for such a controllable weapon. It is a perfect match for players who like to take fights head-on.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Urban THM 12.5”

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Urban Tac

Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

Magazine: 9mm 55 Round Drums

Ammunition: Subsonic

Rear Grip: Granular Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Quick

8) 3-Line & Cooper Carbine loadout

Warzone Season 5 brought back the sniper meta a bit with a few new buffs to the class. The 3-line sniper rifle remains the king in the class since it can one-shot anyone at any distance. The sniper caters to patient players who take aggressive positions.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Barrel: Empress 514mm F01

Stock: ZAC Custom MZ

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: .30-60 20 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Perk 1: Silent Focus

Perk 2: On-Hand

Cooper Carbine has a separate fanbase and is a respectable pick in its class. The accuracy of this Warzone weapon is unmatched. It is also capable of dealing increased damage over longer ranges with the correct attachments. It is a very capable sniper support weapon to have equipped in the loadout.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: Ragdoll G45 Skeletal

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: On-Hand

9) EX1 & Tundra loadout

The EX1 is another Warzone addition that was introduced with the Season 5 update. It is not a meta weapon currently but is usable for medium ranges. It is important to note that the weapon is inconsistent at short and long ranges.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Coil Amp

Barrel: SD Instant Grat

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: AC-Titanium Anchor

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Magazine: PWN Quick Current Battery

Rear Grip: Hatched grip

Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Perk 2: On-Hand

The Tundra is a good choice for snipers since it received new buffs with the update. The weapon can be used aggressively again with its increased control and range, and with a sniper support rifle like the Warzone EX1, it can be a viable loadout.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Sound Moderator

Barrel: 29.1” Combat Recon

Optic: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Rear Grip: Airborne Plastic Wrap

10) CW AK47 & UGR loadout

The CW AK47 is an absolute powerhouse with huge damage output. The recoil is harder to control on this Warzone weapon, which is why it is less frequently preferred. But the time-to-kill on this weapon is great, and with a few attachment tweaks, the AK47 can be more usable.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Magazine: 45 Rnd

UGR SMG recently buffed up and is making its way into most Warzone loadouts. A very fast fire-rate, combined with a controllable recoil, makes it a viable option for close and medium-range combat. The damage output goes up with the attachment Explosive Flechettes.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 10.7” Task Force

Laser: Tiger Team Spot Light

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Magazine: Explosive Flechettes

These are the top 10 loadouts that will guarantee a win for the players and undoubtedly give them the extra push needed for the ultimate Warzone Victory.

Some weapons are still overlooked as they fail to put their name into the meta, but playing around with an untested weapon loadout could be a jackpot with all the new changes that were introduced.

