Warzone Season 5: 10 best loadouts that are secret recipes for victory

Call of Duty: Warzone is a popular tactical battle royale game by Activision. It has a stunning collection of different types of weapons. From pistols to sniper rifles, and the iconic throwing knife to grenades, Warzone has something for everyone.
Every update brings about some balance changes to most weapons and makes way for new items to shine through, resulting in the emergence of a new meta. Such a change also came along with the Warzone Season 5 update.
This article will discuss some of the most effective loadouts in Warzone Season 5 right now.
Top 10 loadouts that unlock the secret to a flawless Warzone victory
1) KG M40 Regain loadout
The KG M40 is a widely used gun due to its tenacity and ability to fight at medium to long range efficiently. The weapon received some nerfs with the recent update but remains a competitive rifle in its class. It can still be picked but is not usually preferred since there are better rifles available.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: VDD 22G Padded
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drum
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
The aforementioned loadout can be paired with any other SMG with the Fully Loaded perk, which can be swapped out for a better SMG found on the ground over time.
2) STG & MP40 loadout
The STG is a frequently used Warzone weapon, and is relatively easy to use with high stackable damage. It received a nerf which made its horizontal recoil increase a little, but it still remains a viable option. The changes did not make it unusable, but it is a little more tricky now to spray down at long range.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: VDD 34S Weighted
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip
- Perk 1: Nerves of Steel
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
The MP40 did not directly receive any new buffs with this update, but other SMGs like the H4 Blixen did get nerfs, making the former a viable competitor in the class once again. The MP40 is an easy-to-use Warzone weapon and has decent damage paired up with a controllable recoil.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: VDD 189mm Short
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Kraunsnick 33mm Folding
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 2 Gorenko 45 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Perfectionist
- Perk 2: Quick
3) UGM-8 & Blixen loadout
The UGM-8 is an excellent LMG weapon with a very attractive damage-to-range ratio. It can be used to cover teammates, or simply gun down enemies with its high magazine capacity. This weapon is incomparable right now and is a definite choice for the primary slot.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: Bernard XL214 738mm
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: Mercier WT Ancre
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
Blixen remains a great pick for an SMG secondary slot. Despite getting nerfed, this Warzone weapon is still a solid option and does not feel straight-up unusable. It can still deal a lot of damage with an extended magazine and has a great fire-rate when it comes to taking close-range combat.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Karlsson 17” Custom
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Removed stock
- Underbarrel: SG98 Compact
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Fleet
- Perk 2: Quick
4) KG M40 & Armaguerra loadout
The KG M40 is a solid Warzone weapon once again, and can be considered for the primary slot with almost every loadout. The following setup is standard and the same as the one discussed above.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: VDD 22G Padded
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drum
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
Armaguerra is still a very deadly Warzone weapon in the SMG class. Despite being nerfed, it has retained its position at the helm. Its fast fire-rate and ability to cause burst damage to enemies at a close range earns it a spot in any slot in numerous loadouts.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Botti 315mm CII
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Imerito SA Folding
- Underbarrel: SG98 Compact
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Sleight of Hand
- Perk 2: Quick
5) Vargo 52 & PPSh-41 loadout
The Vargo 52 remains one of the best non-Vanguard weapons in Warzone. It has a huge damage output and great fire-rate, thus being preferred for medium- to long-range combat. The weapon has emerged as a main meta throughout the game and substitutes for multiple weapons in its class.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 18.6” Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
- Magazine: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd
The PPSh-41 is an insanely fast Warzone SMG in terms of fire-rate and mobility. It has low accuracy compared to its peers but compensates with its ability to empty its magazine into enemies faster than most. It is a preferred pick for close-range hip firing.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: ZAC 300mm
- Optic: Kovalevskaya ISO3P
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: Quick
6) Grau 5.56 & Marco 5 loadout
The Grau 5.56 meta is back and the community is very happy about it. It is one of the most iconic weapons in Warzone. It is not what it used to be, but it became a very competitive Warzone rifle after the recent update. It has a great fire-rate and good mobility along with satisfactory damage output.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel
- Laser: Tac Laser -or- Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Magazine: 50 Round Mags
Marco saw a couple of nerfs and became a bit weaker than before the updates. However, it remains one of the most aggressive SMGs in its class. A perfect match for close-quarter combat and high damage output, it is a controllable SMG with a high fire-rate.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Botti 240mm VL
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Imerito FR
- Underbarrel: M1915 Steady
- Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Taped grip
- Perk 1: Gung-ho
- Perk 2: Quick
7) XM4 & RA 225 loadout
The XM4 is one of the oldest and most used non-Vanguard weapons in Warzone. It has great base stats and stands as a consistent rifle. The accuracy of this Warzone weapon is high even without attachments and becomes more controllable at a longer range with the correct choice of attachments.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 13.5” Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Magazine: 45 Rnd
The Warzone Season 5 update introduced the RA 225 SMG into the game, a heavily desired choice. The damage output is huge and the fire-rate is high for such a controllable weapon. It is a perfect match for players who like to take fights head-on.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Urban THM 12.5”
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Urban Tac
- Underbarrel: SG98 Compact
- Magazine: 9mm 55 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Granular Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: Quick
8) 3-Line & Cooper Carbine loadout
Warzone Season 5 brought back the sniper meta a bit with a few new buffs to the class. The 3-line sniper rifle remains the king in the class since it can one-shot anyone at any distance. The sniper caters to patient players who take aggressive positions.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Barrel: Empress 514mm F01
- Stock: ZAC Custom MZ
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: .30-60 20 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Leather Grip
- Perk 1: Silent Focus
- Perk 2: On-Hand
Cooper Carbine has a separate fanbase and is a respectable pick in its class. The accuracy of this Warzone weapon is unmatched. It is also capable of dealing increased damage over longer ranges with the correct attachments. It is a very capable sniper support weapon to have equipped in the loadout.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: Ragdoll G45 Skeletal
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: On-Hand
9) EX1 & Tundra loadout
The EX1 is another Warzone addition that was introduced with the Season 5 update. It is not a meta weapon currently but is usable for medium ranges. It is important to note that the weapon is inconsistent at short and long ranges.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Coil Amp
- Barrel: SD Instant Grat
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: AC-Titanium Anchor
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: PWN Quick Current Battery
- Rear Grip: Hatched grip
- Perk 1: Sleight of Hand
- Perk 2: On-Hand
The Tundra is a good choice for snipers since it received new buffs with the update. The weapon can be used aggressively again with its increased control and range, and with a sniper support rifle like the Warzone EX1, it can be a viable loadout.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Sound Moderator
- Barrel: 29.1” Combat Recon
- Optic: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
- Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
- Rear Grip: Airborne Plastic Wrap
10) CW AK47 & UGR loadout
The CW AK47 is an absolute powerhouse with huge damage output. The recoil is harder to control on this Warzone weapon, which is why it is less frequently preferred. But the time-to-kill on this weapon is great, and with a few attachment tweaks, the AK47 can be more usable.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
- Magazine: 45 Rnd
UGR SMG recently buffed up and is making its way into most Warzone loadouts. A very fast fire-rate, combined with a controllable recoil, makes it a viable option for close and medium-range combat. The damage output goes up with the attachment Explosive Flechettes.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 10.7” Task Force
- Laser: Tiger Team Spot Light
- Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
- Magazine: Explosive Flechettes
These are the top 10 loadouts that will guarantee a win for the players and undoubtedly give them the extra push needed for the ultimate Warzone Victory.
Some weapons are still overlooked as they fail to put their name into the meta, but playing around with an untested weapon loadout could be a jackpot with all the new changes that were introduced.