Where to find the Church Cellar Key in Atomfall

The Church Cellar Key in Atomfall holds significant importance, as it leads to one of the game's main characters. The game features six different endings, with six key NPCs playing crucial roles: Dr. Alan Holder, Dr. Gattow, the Unknown Telephone Caller, Mother Jago, Captain Sims, and Joyce Tanner. As you progress, you'll encounter all of them through interactions. However, Dr. Alan Holder is an exception — his name doesn't appear directly, making it easy to miss him.

The Church Cellar Key is the only way to unlock a specific door, behind which Dr. Alan Holder can be found.

This guide will detail how to find the Church Cellar Key and the location of the locked door leading to Dr. Alan Holder.

Location of the Church Celler Key in Atomfall

To locate the Church Cellar Key, you must first enter the Interchange. If you're still early in the game and haven't powered up the data centers or even accessed the area, you'll need at least one Atomic Battery.

You can find one in Slatten Dale from the trader, Molly. You can either trade with her or take a more aggressive approach by killing her and looting her body.

St. Katherine’s Church entrance in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Alternatively, you can head to Wyndham Village and visit St. Katherine’s Church, where you’ll encounter a murder case. Solve the case and report it to Vicar McHenry. After you have dealt with the murderer, the Vicar will reward you with a chest key. Head upstairs, open the chest, and retrieve an Atomic Battery. If you prefer a more immoral route, you can kill the Vicar and loot the key from his body.

Entering the Interchange

Once you have at least one Atomic Battery, enter the Interchange through the Slatten Dale entrance. To do so, go to the Slatten Dale region and proceed to coordinates 31.0 E, 77.8 N, where you’ll find the entrance.

Power up the Charlie data center in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Inside, move forward and use the modified keycard to unlock the massive door. As you enter, you’ll be attacked by bats; use melee attacks to eliminate them.

Proceed and crawl under a half-open shutter. You’ll soon encounter a locked door that requires the modified keycard to open. Inside, you’ll find a dead scientist in a hazmat suit with an Atomic Battery nearby. Insert the battery into the console on the left to bring the Interchange bootstrap system online.

Return through the hallway, and before reaching the shutter, you’ll notice two hallways — one on the right and another to your left. Take the right path and unlock the door. If the location revealed is Data Center Charlie, you're in the right place. If it says Data Center Bravo, go back and take the other path.

Finding the Church Cellar Key

Inside Data Center Charlie, power up the data center by inserting the Atomic Battery into the console. This will also unlock a nearby door. Open it, proceed forward, climb the stairs, and continue straight through the hallway. Take the right path, following the signs on the walls.

Head inside the Medical wing to find the key in Atomfall. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Eventually, you’ll reach another locked shutter — open it and continue forward. On the left, you’ll find an entrance to the Medical area.

Inside the Medical area, proceed to the Main Reception. From there, head right, then take another immediate right. At the end of this path, you'll find an audio log along with the Church Cellar Key.

Unlocking Dr. Alan Holder's location

With the key in hand, return to Wyndham Village and enter St. Katherine’s Church (coordinates 33.0 E, 78.8 N). Head to the basement, where you'll find a locked door on the east side. Interact with it to unlock the door and find Dr. Alan Holder inside.

Dr. Alan Holder is an important character who can reveal more secrets about the Interchange.

That covers everything there is to know regarding the location of the Church Cellar Key in Atomfall.

