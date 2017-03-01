Daytona 500 in-car audio: Kurt Busch cusses out Jimmie Johnson after 'Big One'

by Opta News 01 Mar 2017, 16:00 IST

Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch

NASCAR scanner sounds are back with its first edition of the season, the Daytona 500. In typical fashion it involves short tempers tempers and a lot of swearing.

Eventual race-winner Kurt Busch thought his chances to win the Great American Race went up in smoke when Jimmie Johnson initiated a 16-car pile-up which collected Busch's No. 41 car and others including Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Danica Patrick, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, last year's Daytona 500 champion.

"We're (expletive)!, Busch said on his team's radio, captured by Fox Sports. "(Expletive) that No. 48 car (Johnson), (expletive)!, (expletive)! idiot."

To be fair to Johnson, it appeared Trevor Bayne actually got into the rear of Johnson's car, causing the "Big One."

Also featured in the mash-up was Dale Earnhardt Jr., who was captured on camera testing his vision after getting into a wreck with Kyle Busch. Earnhardt, who had trouble with his vision and balance after a concussion last summer, told reporters he felt fine after the wreck.

NASCAR will be back in action Sunday for the second race of the season in Atlanta.