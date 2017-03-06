Fan accidentally oils down Kyle Busch's tires in Atlanta garage

Kyle Busch's crew went into cleanup mode Sunday morning in the Atlanta Motor Speedway garage after a fan spilled oil on their car's tires.

by Opta News 06 Mar 2017, 00:27 IST

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch, who bashed Goodyear's tires after crashing last week in the Daytona 500, had another issue with his tires Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway — before the race even began.

NASCAR.com's Kenny Bruce reports that a fan in the garage Sunday morning stepped on a pan of used oil, spilling it on a couple of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team's tires stacked outside their pit stall.

After a quick trip to the Goodyear tire center, the tires were cleaned and returned to the team.

Such incidents are the price teams occasionally pay for being so fan-friendly and allowing spectators into the garage area. Given the crowded conditions in NASCAR garages around the the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup circuit, it's surprising this doesn't happen more often.

"It's unfortunate, but look around," crew chief Adam Stevens told NASCAR.com, referring to the crowded garage. "The tires seem to be fine, no issues there hopefully so we should be OK."

It's the second week in a row Busch's tires have been a storyline on race weekend. After crashing out of the season-opening Daytona 500 because of a rear tire going down, Busch ripped the manufacturer.

"You know, obviously Goodyear tires just aren't very good at holding air," Busch said. "It's very frustrating when we have that down here every single year we've been here."