F1 superstar Oscar Piastri in awe of 14-year-old Indian Cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Oscar Piastri appreciated Indian cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his commendable performance in the 2025 Indian Premier League. The McLaren driver posted a highlight reel of the 14-year-old player, who smashed the second-quickest century in the history of the IPL.

Suryavanshi snatched attention earlier in April after his IPL debut, scoring 34 off 20 against Lucknow Super Giants. Later, the Rajasthan Royals player showcased his extraordinary skills in the match against Gujarat Titans, where he smashed 101 off 38 balls, achieving the second-fastest century in IPL history.

Players around the globe shared his remarkable achievement. Oscar Piastri also joined in as he shared a highlight reel from the match on his Instagram story.

Piastri appreciates Rajasthan Royal's Vaibhav Suryavanshi (@oscarpiastri on Instagram)

Cricket is immensely popular in Australia, considering their national team is the most successful in ICC history. Piastri has previously also showcased his interest in the sport when he posted a picture on his Instagram with Australian cricketer Pat Cummins.

Meanwhile, in his field, Piastri has been driving competitively this season. With the McLarens being the fastest cars on the grid, the Australian driver has managed to take the lead in the Drivers' World Championship. His teammate, Lando Norris, follows him closely, and the team predicts the two could fight for the title at the end of the season.

McLaren's Zak Brown expects "epic battle" between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

The team won the Constructors' Championship last season and is very much in contention this year as well. While Piastri leads the Drivers' Championship currently, his teammate Norris follows him in second place. 2024 World Champion Max Verstappen is also close to both drivers, however, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown expects a fight amongst his two drivers.

Speaking of Oscar Piastri, after he won the Saudi Arabian GP, Brown claimed that he would only get stronger from this point.

"I’m here to announce to everyone [that] I think he’s only going to get stronger,” Zak Brown said (via F1TV).

He further mentioned that both Piastri and Norris could lead to an "epic battle" for the championship ahead in the season.

"I think we’ve yet to see them really have an epic battle – I think that day’s coming, I’m looking forward to it. We know it’s more of a when than an if. We have two great Grand Prix drivers racing hard, next to each other the majority of the time – something’s going to happen, but that’s racing, so I’m excited," he added.

Oscar Piastri has been delivering quite consistently this season. He has won three of the five races and has been on the podium four times. This has helped him lead the title race early.

