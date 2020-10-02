DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 3rd, 2020

The second game on a double-header Saturday in IPL 2020 is a mouth-watering clash between the Delhi Capitals and 2-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Delhi Capitals have been one of the more impressive teams in the competition, with Kagiso Rabada doing wonders with the ball yet again. With an explosive batting unit complementing a well-oiled bowling attack, the Delhi Capitals look formidable on paper.

However, they are yet to fully hit their stride, with the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant blowing hot and cold in the first three games. Coming into this fixture on the back of a defeat against SRH, Delhi would love to have the services of Ravi Ashwin, whose experience could prove to be pivotal against a star-studded KKR side.

Speaking about KKR, Dinesh Karthik and co have done well to get over their loss against MI with two top-notch bowling performances against RR and SRH.

Although they are yet to see the best of former IPL MVPs Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, KKR's young trio of Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill and Kamlesh Nagarkoti have done the business for them of late. The experience of Eoin Morgan only sweetens the deals for the 2-time IPL champions.

The Kolkata Knight Riders would consider themselves as the favourites for this game, especially given that the contest is being played at the high-scoring Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

KKR even have head-to-head numbers to back their claim (13-11). However, they haven't won any of their last three games against the Delhi franchise, something that they would love to correct on Saturday.

With some of the best players in the game taking to the field in Sharjah, we can expect another high-scoring encounter to end the first IPL 2020 double-header on a high.

Squads to choose from

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi

Predicted Playing 11

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin/Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada

Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C&WK), Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarty, Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Mavi

Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Date: 3rd October 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game beckons at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With little to no help available off the pitch and the dimensions of the ground being small, the bowlers are in for a tough time on Saturday.

Although there is some swing on offer early on, it shouldn't be much of a worry for the batsmen, who have enjoyed the ball coming on to the bat at this venue. Their battle with the spinners will be key in the middle overs, and this could ultimately have a say in the outcome as well.

The conditions shouldn't change too much across both innings, and the batsmen will look to target the shorter square boundaries here. With dew expected to play a part, both teams will look to chase with even 200 not being safe.

DC vs KKR IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DC vs KKR IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Sunil Narine, Kagiso Rabada, Varun Chakravarthy and Pat Cummins

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Nitish Rana

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Sunil Narine, Kagiso Rabada, Kuldeep Yadav and Pat Cummins

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine