DC vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 20th, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second encounter of a double-header on Saturday, Delhi Capitals look to better their woeful home record as they host Kings XI Punjab, who come into the match with an emphatic win against Rajasthan Royals earlier in the week. While the first DC vs KXIP match had a lot of drama in it with Delhi capitulating in the death overs to gift KXIP a crucial win courtesy of a Sam Curran hattrick. Since then, both teams have done well with ten points each in the IPL Points Table and a play-off spot firmly within their grasp. Both teams rely heavily on their openers and bowlers who have excelled this season with consistent performances throughout the IPL, paving the way for an exciting contest between bat and ball at the Kotla, where pitches tend to be on the slower side. Here are a few tips to help you pick your DC vs KXIP Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Delhi Capitals:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Bandaru Ayyappa, J Suchith

Kings XI Punjab:

Ravi Ashwin (C), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Sarfraz Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Varun Chakravarthi, PrabhSimran Singh, Nicolas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Andrew Tye, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi

Playing XI Updates:

Delhi Capitals:

While their opponents on Thursday, Mumbai Indians picked an extra spinner due to the prevalent conditions in Delhi, DC persisted with Keemo Paul instead of Sandeep Lamichhane, who could have a greater impact on proceedings. He is sure to play instead of Paul on Saturday along with Amit Mishra and Axar Patel. Ishant Sharma has been impressive with the new ball and likewise the South African duo of Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada have stepped up whenever necessary in death overs. The top five of Dhawan, Pant, Shaw, Munro and captain, Iyer need to fire in unison if they are to put a halt to the Kings XI Punjab brigade at the Kotla.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Iyer(C), Munro, Pant(WK), Axar, Morris, Mishra, Rabada, Sandeep and Ishant.

Kings XI Punjab:

With Mujeeb ur Rahman injuring his shoulder in the previous game, Andrew Tye is set to feature in Delhi with his knuckle balls proving deadly on slower pitches. The rest of the side should remain unchanged with the bowling unit firing in unison. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul look in ominous form with the likes of Mayank Agarwal and David Miller complementing them perfectly with timely cameos. Nicolas Pooran could also make way for Sam Curran with KL Rahul donning the gloves for this game.

Possible XI: Rahul(WK), Gayle, Agarwal, Miller, Mandeep, Pooran/Curran, Ashwin(C), Arshdeep, Murugan, Shami and Tye.

Match Details:

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 37

20th April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 23

DC: 9

KXIP: 14

Matches in Delhi: 5 DC 5 KXIP

Last 5 Matches: 1 DC 4 KXIP

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 1 April 2019: KXIP (166-9, 20 overs) beat DC (152, 19.2 overs) by 14 runs, Mohali

Man of the Match: Sam Curran (20 off 10 and 4/11)

Last Match in Delhi: 23 April 2018: KXIP (143-8, 20 overs) beat DC (139-8, 20 overs) by 4 runs

Man of the Match - Ankit Rajpoot (2/23)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Although KL Rahul has been in very good form off late, Rishabh Pant is the preferred option with the south-paw due to a big one. Since his whirlwind start to the season in Mumbai, Pant has only managed a few cameos and would be eager to propel DC back into winning ways.

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw are must have players for this contest while the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Colin Munro and Shikhar Dhawan are also amongst the available options for DC vs KXIP. Shikhar Dhawan has been in good form off late and could also be a handy pick for the DC vs KXIP Dream11 team.

Allrounders: Ravichandran Ashwin silenced his critics against RR with an allrounder performance to further boost his credentials as a white-ball player. He should be picked in the DC vs KXIP Dream11 team alongside Chris Morris, who should yield a few boundaries and a wicket or two come Saturday.

Bowlers: Purple cap holder, Kagiso Rabada is a must have in the side alongside the likes of Mohammad Shami and Murugan Ashwin. One of Sandeep Lamichhane or Amit Mishra should suffice in rounding off a well-balanced fantasy team.

Captain: Prithvi Shaw hasn't quite teed off this season and would be looking to come good against a decent KXIP bowling unit. Along with the likes of Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant, expect Prithvi Shaw to showcase his prowess at the top of the DC batting unit.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball and Dream11 #1: Rishabh Pant (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Ashwin, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin and Amit Mishra. Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball and Dream11 #2: Rishabh Pant (WK), Chris Gayle, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Morris, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane and Mohammed Shami. Captain: Mayank Agarwal

