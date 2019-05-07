DC vs SRH, Eliminator Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's IPL Match - May 8th, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

With Vizag playing host to both the Eliminator and Qualifier 2, a mouth-watering clash is in store as Delhi Capitals take on a depleted Sunrisers Hyderabad side as they seek to progress a step further in their plight for the championship. Coming into the 2019 season, a change in name and personnel has worked well for DC as they qualified for the first time since 2012.

They will be hoping to make it count against a David Warner-less, SRH, who have just managed to scrape past the likes of KKR and KXIP to have another go at making it to the top of the tree. With the two DC vs SRH matches this season being shared one apiece, this match is sure to deliver on its entertainment quotient as the likes of Rashid Khan and Khaleel Ahmed are pitted against Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. DC opener, Shikhar Dhawan's move from SRH to the capital team prior the start of the season adds more intrigue to this riveting contest as well. Here are a few tips to help you pick your DC vs SRH Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Delhi Capitals:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rab Trent Boult, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Bandaru Ayyappa, J Suchith

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Kane Williamson (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sidharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake

Playing XI Updates:

Delhi Capitals:

With Vizag also traditionally boding well for spinners, DC shouldn't be making many changes after Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma's three-wicket hauls paved the way for a crucial win on Saturday. The batting looks fairly settled with Dhawan, Iyer and Pant scoring in excess of 400 while Prithvi Shaw's lack of form at the top of the order is a cause for concern. Sherfane Rutherford has done decently for them this season while Axar Patel's all-round performances will be key against the right-handers in the SRH line-up.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Iyer(C), Pant(WK), Ingram, Rutherford, Axar, Mishra, Boult, Ishant and Keemo Paul/Lamichhane

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

SRH should be disappointed after letting RCB come into the game after picking up the crucial wickets of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in their last league game. Inspite of that, SRH should again field the same set of players although better performances are expected from the likes of Vijay Shankar and Martin Guptill with the bat. Yusuf Pathan could make way for Deepak Hooda with the former KKR batsman looking out of sorts in the field. Rashid Khan will be crucial to their cause on Wednesday with his ability to turn up in the big matches being well documented.

Possible XI: Guptill, Saha(WK), Williamson (C), Manish, Shankar, Hooda, Rashid, Bhuvneshwar, Nabi, Khaleel and Thampi

Match Details:

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League, Eliminator

8th May 2019, 7:30 PM IST

Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 14

DC: 5

SRH: 9

Matches in Vizag: 1 (1 DC 0 SRH)

Last 5 Matches: 2 DC 3 SRH

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 14 April 2019: DC (155-7, 20 overs) beat SRH (116, 18.5 overs) by 39 runs, Hyderabad

Man of the Match: Keemo Paul (3/17)

Last Match in Vizag: 18 April 2015: DC (167-4, 20 overs) beat SRH (163-4, 20 overs) by four runs

Man of the Match: JP Duminy (54 off 41 and 4/17)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant have done well in recent games but it should be the latter who should be preferred with his ability to strike boundaries at will. Pant has scored 401 runs this season and is bound to score some runs against the likes of Rashid and Bhuvneshwar.

Batsmen: Inspite of their shortcomings, Martin Guptill and Prithvi Shaw are the ideal players to have with the first six overs being crucial to their team's cause. Along with the two openers, Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey are also handy options to have with both of them in good form as well.

Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi and Axar Patel are going to have a huge say in the context of the game with their off-spin and their ability to play the big shots towards the end of the innings. With a number of right handers in the SRH batting unit, Axar Patel is more than just handy to have in the side

Bowlers: Rashid Khan and Amit Mishra are must haves on what should be slow pitch on Wednesday while in-form pacer, Khaleel Ahmed is also one to keep an eye. The left-arm pacer has picked 17 wickets in just eight games, being lethal in the powerplay overs. One of Trent Boult or Keemo Paul should suffice as the last and final bowling option.

Captain: Rishabh Pant and Martin Guptill are great options to have as captain considering their ability to put the bowlers under pressure with their attacking batting, making them ideal candidates.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Mohammad Nabi, Khaleel Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Amit Mishra and Keemo Paul. Captain: Rishabh Pant

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Axar Patel, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Amit Mishra and Trent Boult. Captain: Martin Guptill

