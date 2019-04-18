KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 19th, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

The last time KKR vs RCB took place, a certain Andre Russell completely blew away Virat Kohli and his men with a superlative innings to hand the Kolkata Knight Riders a vital win but things have changes for them since then as they enter into Friday's clash on the back of three consecutive defeats.

While RCB's lowly position in the IPL Points Table doesn't speak volumes of their abilities, they seem to be finding their balance off late with commendable performances against Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in the last week.

With KKR desperate to put a halt to their dreadful run with a win over last-placed RCB, here are a few tips to pick your KKR vs RCB Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Dinesh Karthik(C), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Prithvi Raj, Sandeep Warrier, Shrikant Mundhe, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Matt Kelly

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli(C), Parthiv Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Prayas Ray Barman, Heinrich Klaasen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Dale Steyn

Playing XI Updates:

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Despite a loss in the previous game against CSK, KKR shouldn't be making any changes to their side with Chris Lynn finding some form at the top of the order. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine hold key for them while Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna's form with ball is a cause for concern with KKR unable to pick wickets regularly and heavily depending on Russell's pyrotechnics. Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana's performances could also have an impact on proceedings while Gill is one to watch out for KKR on Friday.

Possible XI: Lynn, Narine, Uthappa, Rana, Gill, Karthik(C&WK), Russell, Kuldeep, Prasidh, Chawla and Gurney/Kelly.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

With Dale Steyn waiting on the sidelines, Mohammad Siraj or Umesh Yadav could make way for him while Washington Sundar's inclusion is also possibility with Pawan Negi not consistently performing for RCB. The batting unit looks solid but a lack of a bonafide finisher could have it's impact on Friday

Possible XI: Kohli(C), Parthiv (WK), de Villiers, Stoinis, Ali, Nath, Sundar/Negi, Steyn, Umesh/Siraj, Saini and Chahal.

Match Details:

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 35

19th April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Total Matches Played: 24

KKR: 15

RCB: 9

Matches in Kolkata: 9 (6 KKR 3 RCB)

Last 5 Matches: 5 KKR 0 RCB

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 5th April 2019: KKR (206-5, 19.1 overs) beat RCB (205-3, 20 overs) by 5 wickets, Bangalore

Man of the Match: Andre Russell (48 off 13)

Last Match in Kolkata: 8th April 2018: KKR (177-6, 18.5 overs) beat RCB (176-7, 20 overs) by four wickers

Man of the Match: Sunil Narine (50 off 19 and 1/30)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Dinesh Karthik had a brilliant IPL 2018 in his debut year for KKR but hasn't scaled those heights this time around inspite of being picked in the Indian World Cup squad. Expect him to come back strong to silence his critics against a weak RCB bowling unit in the second KKR vs RCB encounter of the season.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli and Chris Lynn look good for some runs along with Robin Uthappa, who is due for a big knock after a couple of failures in previous games. Both Lynn and Uthappa have impressed in matches and look to contribute consistently to the team's cause this season.

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis and Moeen Ali are invaluable selections to the team with their skill-set while one of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell should suffice as the third allround option. Russell's workload is being managed off late and could see his bowling duties diminish, paving the way for Sunil Narine's selection.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are two of India's best bowlers in the shorter formats and are must have players in the side while youngsters, Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini should pick a wicket or two during the KKR vs RCB match. Harry Gurney, who didn't play in the first KKR vs RCB 2019 encounter is also another viable option to opt for.

Captain: Sunil Narine and Virat Kohli failed with the bat in their previous matches but would be eager to contribute to the team with a big innings. Along with them, Chris Lynn is also a decent option to opt as captain

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball and Dream11 #1: Dinesh Karthik (WK), Virat Kohli, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna. Captain: Virat Kohli

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball and Dream11 #2: Dinesh Karthik (WK), Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harry Gurney and Prasidh Krishna. Captain: Sunil Narine

