RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips for Today's IPL Match - April 22nd, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a note-worthy double against three-time champions, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals look to sustain their winning momentum as they host Delhi Capitals at their fortress in Jaipur. Like their opponents on Monday, Delhi also come into this match with a win behind them and hoping for two more valuable points in their fight for a play-off place. With Jos Buttler unavailable for the Royals, RR have a tough task of overcoming the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane as they seek to win the first RR vs DC 2019 clash although new captain, Steven Smith is not one to be taken lightly as a batsmen nor a captain. Here are a few tips to help you pick your RR vs DC Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Rajasthan Royals:

Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Prashant Chopra, Shashank Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, S. Midhun

Delhi Capitals:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Bandaru Ayyappa, J Suchith

Playing XI Updates:

Rajasthan Royals:

After a brilliant win against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, RR should persist with the same set of players with youngster, Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson excelling at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Inspite of a decent tournament so far, Rahul Tripathi should sit this one out as well with Samson and Rahane doing well at the top of the order. Ashton Turner's IPL career hasn't gotten off to the best of starts but should be able to turn it around against a good DC bowling unit.

Possible XI: Samson(WK), Rahane, Smith(C), Stokes, Turner, Binny, Parag, Archer, Gopal, Kulkarni and Unadkat

Delhi Capitals:

Amit Mishra had a forgetful evening at the Kotla and could make way for the all-round abilities of Rahul Tewatia while the rest of the side should remain unchanged after a win against KXIP. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer are in great form although much is expected of Shaw and Pant to complement the aforementioned duo. Kagiso Rabada holds the Purple Cap as of now and is their go-to bowler in the death overs, where Delhi have excelled this season.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Iyer(C), Pant(WK), Ingram, Rutherford, Axar, Tewatia/Mishra, Rabada, Lamichhane and Ishant

Match Details:

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 40

22nd April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 18

RR: 11

DC: 7

Matches in Jaipur: 5 (4 RR 1 DC)

Last 5 Matches: 4 RR 1 DC

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 2 May 2018: DC (196-6, 17.1 overs) beat RR (146-5, 12 overs) by 4 runs, Delhi

Man of the Match: Rishabh Pant (69 off 29)

Last Match in Jaipur: 11 April 2018: RR (153-5, 17.5 overs) beat DC (60-4, 6 overs) by 10 runs (D/L)

Man of the Match: Sanju Samson (37 off 22)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant hasn't quite come off this year for Delhi and will be eager to come good against a decent RR bowling unit. Although Sanju Samson has been getting off to starts, Rishabh Pant should be backed to score some runs on Monday.

Batsmen: Steve Smith should continue his good form while the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer are also viable options from the DC unit. Ajinkya Rahane has also underwhelmed this season and would love to score some runs in the RR vs DC clash and keep RR in the hunt for a playoff place.

Allrounders: Ben Stokes and Axar Patel are the preferred players in the fantasy line up with both south-paws bound to come into play with their explosive batting. With the pitch slightly on the slower side, Axar Patel's abilities are best suited to the Jaipur pitch, making him a must have in the side.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer and Kagiso Rabada are must have players in the team with their death bowling prowess already making a mark on the tournament. Leggies, Shreyas Gopal and Sandeep Lamichhane had fruitful outings on Saturday and will be expected to come good in Jaipur once again with both teams looking for two crucial points in the IPL Points Table.

Captain: Prithvi Shaw has faded away since his 99 against KKR and will be expected to come back strong on Monday. Along with him, Ajinkya Rahane and Ben Stokes are also viable candidates for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball and Dream11 #1: Rishabh Pant (WK), Steven Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ben Stokes, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer. Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball and Dream11 #2: Sanju Samson (WK), Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ben Stokes, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer and Kagiso Rabada. Captain: Ajinkya Rahane

