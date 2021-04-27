IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs RCB match

Match 22 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a mouthwatering clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both DC and RCB have four wins in five games, but come into this encounter on the back of contrasting results. While Virat Kohli's men lost their unbeaten streak in embarrassing fashion against the Chennai Super Kings, last year's finalists edged the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling Super Over.

DC's squad for IPL 2021: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Aniruddha Joshi

RCB's squad for IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs RCB IPL 2021 game.

#3 Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli

RCB captain Virat Kohli has had a curious start to IPL 2021. He notched up thirties in the first two innings, before appearing to reach peak from against the Rajasthan Royals. But he played an uncharacteristically loose shot against the Chennai Super Kings, even as Devdutt Padikkal was going all guns blazing at the other end.

RCB need Kohli to play the anchor role, given Padikkal's new-found aggression at the top and the abilities of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. The 32-year-old hasn't failed twice in a row many times in his IPL career, and will look to lead from the front as his team attempts to get back to winning ways at the earliest.

Kohli is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs RCB IPL 2021 game.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

Shikhar Dhawan

Unlike Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan is an opener who has started off IPL 2021 in red-hot form. The southpaw has been DC's talisman with the bat so far, although he failed to get off the blocks quickly in the previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB's new-ball attack has been led expertly by Mohammed Siraj, but batting is easiest in the powerplay at Ahmedabad. If Prithvi Shaw gets DC off to a good start, we could see Dhawan get his eye in before taking the attack to the RCB bowlers towards the end of the powerplay and the middle overs.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs RCB IPL 2021 game, Dhawan could return a huge points haul.

#1 Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)

Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal's batting has been a breath of fresh air for RCB in IPL 2021. The youngster copped a bit of criticism last season for his middling strike rate, but has set out on a mission to correct that this time around.

Padikkal has played a shot a ball in the last two games against the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals. The high-risk, high-reward strategy he is employing has worked out well in both games, and could set the blueprint for the way he is going to bat in the future as well.

DC's new ball attack looks a bit thin in the absence of Ishant Sharma, and the bowler who troubled Padikkal the most last season - Ravichandran Ashwin - has decided to withdraw from the tournament (at least temporarily).

Padikkal is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs RCB IPL 2021 game.