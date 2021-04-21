IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs SRH match

Match 14 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both teams have struggled so far in IPL 2021. While SRH have registered no wins in their three games and are placed at the very bottom of the points table, PBKS haven't fared much better and are at 7th place with one win in three games.

PBKS have suffered two maulings in a row, at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals. SRH, meanwhile, have been more competitive, with loss margins of 10 runs, 6 runs and 13 runs.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2021: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

SRH's squad for IPL 2021: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 game.

#3 Rashid Khan (SRH)

The SRH batting lineup has been woefully top-heavy in IPL 2021, but their bowling department has been as reliable as ever. Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar is going through a brief lull in form, SRH's bowling has been led by Afghan mystery spinner Rashid Khan.

Rashid has only 4 wickets in IPL 2021, but his impressive economy rate of 5.33 has shackled opposition batsmen. He's bound to pick up a few wickets at the earliest, especially against the aggressive PBKS middle order.

Rashid is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 game.

#2 KL Rahul (PBKS)

KL Rahul's strike rate has once again come under scrutiny. In PBKS' previous IPL 2021 game against the Delhi Capitals, the skipper scored 61 off 51 balls at a strike rate of 119.61. His team managed 195/4 - a total DC managed to overhaul with 10 balls to spare.

Although Rahul's innings may be a touch slower than the team will want, he's been racking up scores on a consistent basis over the last two IPL seasons. The winner of last year's Orange Cap is right up there contending for the award again, and fantasy points are a guarantee when it comes to KL Rahul.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 game, Rahul could return a huge points haul.

#1 David Warner (SRH)

The pattern of SRH's IPL 2021 campaign has been concerning. In all three games, they've had to chase. And after getting a decent start thanks to either David Warner or Jonny Bairstow, a flurry of wickets in the middle overs has seen them fall narrowly short.

If SRH are asked to bowl first once again, Warner becomes their most important batsman. He will be tasked with batting through the innings to take his team over the line, and will be wary of not throwing his wicket away like he did against the Mumbai Indians. And if SRH bat first, their skipper will have the freedom to play his natural attacking game.

Warner is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 game.