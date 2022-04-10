IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 19 - KKR vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The doubleheaders keep coming in Tata IPL 2022, with two cracking encounters lined up on Sunday, April 10. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the first match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, with RR and LSG squaring off later on.

Players playing in Match 18: Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits), Basil Thampi (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits), Akash Deep (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits), Anuj Rawat (WK) (RCB) (6 Credits), and Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits).

Captain: Basil Thampi | Vice-captain: Akash Deep. (Power Uncapped Player used.)

Credits Remaining: 18.

Total Points: 6404.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 18 - RCB vs MI

With only one player from this game in my team, I'll use two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 03:30 PM IST on Sunday, 10th April.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 98.

1) Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) - OUT| David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits) - OUT| Pat Cummins (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits) - OUT| Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

After piling up on uncapped players for a while now, it's time to take them out of the team and use the fortune of credits we have in the bank. With RCB playing before MI, I've chosen to transfer two MI and one RCB player out. The impressive Anuj Rawat is someone I'll retain.

As for today's transfers, I hope there are some runs on offer, this is a day game. After a struggling knock in his second DC debut, I'm backing Warner to make a big score against KKR. I'm also hoping Pat Cummins carries his impressive form with the bat into his bowling. As he bowls a couple of his overs at the death, he could finish with a decent haul of wickets.

Instead of using my uncapped transfer on a player from another game, I've opted to bring Lalit Yadav in. His handy off-spin and the fact that he bats at No. 5 make him a useful IPL Fantasy option.

I'll have 11.5 credits in the bank after making this transfer.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 19 - KKR vs DC

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 19 - KKR vs DC.

This fixture was one in which I always lost points on previous occasions. However, I'm looking forward to this encounter and am confident of scoring well with the players in my team. However, I am nervy about not including Shreyas Iyer or Kuldeep Yadav among my picks.

After an average usage of the Power Uncapped Player booster last match, I aim to make the most of the final limited-time booster, the Power Overseas Player. I plan to use that in the next game between LSG and RR.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 19 - Summary

Players playing in Match 19: David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (7 Credits), Pat Cummins (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), and Sarfaraz Khan (BAT) (DC) (7 Credits).

Captaincy: With two of the four players uncapped, the captaincy should be between the two Australians, Warner, and Cummins. I could consider bringing Lalit Yadav into the reckoning if the pitch report and toss go a certain way.

Other Players

Akash Deep (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 22.

Anuj Rawat (WK) (RCB) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 22.

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 21.

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 21

Basil Thampi (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 23.

Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 20

Jason Holder (ALL) (LSG) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 20.

Edited by Bhargav