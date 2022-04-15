IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 25 - SRH vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 25th game of Tata IPL 2022 on Friday, April 15, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

My last-minute decision to use the Triple-Impact booster on the match between RR and GT worked well.

Players playing in Match 24: Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits), Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (GT) (8.5 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), and Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits)

3X: Hardik Pandya | Captain: Jos Buttler | Vice-captain: Yuzvendra Chahal (Triple-Impact used)

Credits Remaining: 4.5

Total Points: 9009

With two players on my team from this match, I'll be making two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Friday, April 15

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 88

1) Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) - OUT| Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) - OUT| Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits) - IN

3) Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - OUT| Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

I backed myself into a corner by filling my team with wicket-keepers and am now forced to transfer Jonny Bairstow, who I planned to retain, to accommodate my transfers for this match. I'm taking Buttler and Chahal out because RR's next fixture is six games away.

Despite Natarajan's impressive performance, I'm not keen on bringing in a bowler from either side. I feel Andre Russell could have an excellent day if he gets to bat. Given their death bowling troubles, I also expect him to hurl some overs at the latter stages and pick up some wickets. In Washington Sundar's absence, Shreyas Iyer could get some runs against an inexperienced SRH spin bowling attack.

I'm rounding out my selection for this match by getting Umran Malik in as my uncapped transfer. While he has been expensive, he could cause problems for the KKR batters with his express pace.

I'll have six credits in the bank after making the above transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 25 - SRH vs KKR

After an unexpected success last time out, I'm brimming with confidence ahead of this match. The uncapped duo of Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi have delivered the goods for SRH in the last couple of games. They will look to continue that run at the top of the order. The high points potential of Andre Russell and Shreyas Iyer is pretty self-explanatory.

I'm also happy with my transfer management at this point of the season, with a healthy transfer efficiency so far. I hope the last match was a springboard for future successes, and look forward to the upcoming fixture run.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 25 - Summary

Players playing in Match 25: Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits), Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits), and Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits)

Captaincy: With three uncapped options in my team, the frontrunners for captaincy are naturally the two KKR players, Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell. However, considering Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi's performances this season, I could change my decision post the toss.

Other Players

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 27

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 26

Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 26

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 26

Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (GT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 29

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 29

